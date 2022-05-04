TikTok Star Warns Future of Hookup Culture Rides on Roe v. Wade

If you think the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade won’t affect you, TikTok star Bridget Gwyn wants to tell you to think again.

According to Gwyn, the future of hookup culture — you know, enriching one-night stands and casual sex gatherings — …errr…rides on the Court’s decision.

“In case you’re a man who doesn’t care about Roe v. Wade, just know that if abortion gets banned, hookup culture will be absolutely decimated,” Bridget Gwyn said Monday night on TikTok.

“What woman would have mediocre s*x with a drunk rando if he could potentially father their child?” Gwyn asked.

So basically, you’re an alcoholic bar fly and you’re so bad in bed that she doesn’t think you ought to reproduce. Understood?

The TikTok video has over 930,000 views at the time of publication, suggesting that people are getting very worried that the metaphorically biological clock on legal abortion is ticking.

It makes you wonder whether this is why the media is still melting down over the leaked draft that says the Court has enough votes to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Does the threat of a swift end to hookup culture really have Joy Behar and Keith Olbermann so up in arms? Hard to say, but something is bothering them greatly.

Joy Behar said that she is worried that the Supreme Court could next bring back racial segregation in American schools. Her co-host: “Yep.”

pic.twitter.com/jp1Cbgfn0u — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 4, 2022

Let me sum this up: Fuck the Supreme Court. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 3, 2022

Makes you wonder.

Nonetheless, overturning Roe would not completely eradicate hookup culture. While Bridget Gwyn is probably right, that wild nights of unprotected sex could decline in the states across the country, hookup culture would remain widespread across the epicenter of hedonism that is California…