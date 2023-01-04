Robert Saleh Urges Zach Wilson To ‘Read A Book’ While Giving Him His Strongest Endorsement Yet

Zach Wilson being benched not once, but twice, during his second season with the New York Jets has rightfully caused many to speculate if the young quarterback has a future with the organization. The man who made the decision to bench Wilson, head coach Robert Saleh, is doing his best to stop the rumors and speculation.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Saleh stated that the organization will do everything “through hell or high water” to maximize his potential.

“Zach has all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said. “It’s just, like I said, a reset. We’re going to grind with him. We are. Through hell or high water, we’re going to figure how to get him to where we know he can be.”

This is a bit of a surprising statement from Saleh given just how inconsistent Wilson was throughout the 2022 campaign. While he led the Jets to four straight wins in his first four starts of the season, he went just 1-4 in his other five starts which included two games of under 100 yards passing and an average QBR of 32.8.

Zach Wilson still has plenty of support from head coach Robert Saleh. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wilson will be a healthy scratch Sunday against the Miami Dolphins as well, which based on what Saleh had to say gives his QB a head start into a much-needed reset this offseason.

“Go read a book, go do something, get away from this game, just reset,” Saleh said. “I think the greatest gift you can give yourself as a human is to figure out what’s important to you. What do you value and how can you stick to those values day in and day out?”

“That is the greatest gift you can give yourself, is to discover yourself. I think Zach needs to get away, read a book and figure that out.”

Getting away from the game of football and reading a book could very well be atop Wilson’s wish list at the moment.

Only time will tell if reading a book will actually help him develop into a franchise quarterback, however.

It may take one hell of a book to turn Wilson’s fortunes around in New York.