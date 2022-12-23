Boos Rain Down On Zach Wilson, Slow Jets Offense in Primetime

“The fans have been booing for a while,” said Thursday Night Football’s Al Michaels as Jets fans at MetLife Stadium, enduring stormy conditions, booed their offense in primetime.

Facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in a crucial Week 16 game on their path to the playoffs, the Jets are showcasing their deep cracks on offense led by the underwhelming quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson completed 50 percent of his passes (7 of 14) as the Jets totaled 66 offensive yards in the first half. New York’s backfield accrued four yards on five carries.

Jets fans were slinging boos at every overthrow and sack on Wilson in the second quarter.

WATCH:

Even with all their faults on offense, the Jets’ defense played no better — surrendering chunk yardage to Trevor Lawrence and Jags running back Travis Etienne.

Lawrence threw for 147 yards in the first half, while Etienne totaled 93 yards of offense.

A missed 44-yard field goal by Jacksonville’s Riley Patterson gave the Jets a shot to travel the distance for a field goal. As no surprise in East Rutherford, the drive ended in a Wilson interception.

Boos are getting louder. Who can blame the fans? They're sitting in lousy weather to watch this crap. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 23, 2022