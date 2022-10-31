Robert Kraft Stands Up To Jewish Hate In Commercial

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has run a new commercial aimed at ending Jewish hate.

The 81-year-old businessman — who is Jewish himself — bought the ad through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. The spot ran during the NFL’s Sunday slate games.

“Antisemitism is hate,” the spot said. “Hate against Jews. For being Jewish. Recently many of you have spoken up. We hear you today. We must hear you tomorrow.”

Kraft’s decision to run the ad comes amid several high-profile instances of antisemitism that have affected the sports world.

The first was Kanye West’s multiple antisemitic statements that lead to his Donda Sports marketing agency losing clients. Two notable names to leave the agency were Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” Donald and his wife, Erica, said in a statement. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.

“We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.”

In the NBA, Brooklyn Nets start Kyrie Irving faced widespread condemnation — including from team owner Joseph Tsai — after sharing a link to an antisemitic film. Irving has refused to apologize for directing his Twitter followers to the film.

Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism launched its first initiative in 2020. According to its website, the foundation “catalyzes dynamic new solutions to stop the age-old hatred advanced by those who seek the elimination of Judaism and the Jewish people and the modern movement to destroy the world’s only Jewish State.”

