Earlier this week it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got into a heated argument at the NFL meetings in New York.

The exchange between the two billionaire owners was reportedly based around NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his future contract, specifically its structure. Jones was apparently the lone team owner to vote against the proposal at hand, and after the vote was announced, Jones reportedly looked at Kraft and told him “don’t fu-k with me.”

Picturing Jones look at Kraft and telling him not to fu-k with him is simply hilarious. So too are Jones’ comments about the argument with Kraft, which he certainly didn’t deny happened.

Jones joined 105.3 The Fan on Friday and was specifically asked about the report. To his credit, he gave a completely honest answer.

“In this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste,” Jones said.

Yes, Jerry, I think most would agree telling someone “don’t fu-k with me” isn’t great taste.

Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft reportedly exchanged words at the NFL meetings. (getty images)

Jones has been consistent with his criticisms of Goodell’s contract structure.

Prior to the commissioner signing a five-year deal in 2017, Jones believed Goodell’s contract should be mostly based on bonuses instead of salary. Now, Jones doesn’t believe the bonus pool is strict enough in terms of meeting new goals, according to the report.

Goodell reportedly made $128 million in compensation from 2020 to 2021.