Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Surprises Female HS Footballer For Making History

Brockton High School senior McKenzie Quinn took on the challenge of not just making the varsity football team but also becoming the first female player to score a touchdown for the Boxers program.

Quinn saw her hard work pay off when she scored a rushing touchdown for Brockton against Dartmouth on Friday night.

Senior WR McKenzie Quinn made history last night! pic.twitter.com/57YgUUmOhf — BHS Athletics (@Boxer_Sports) October 8, 2022

The Massachusetts high school student received a gift from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after she became the first girl to score for Brockton’s football team in its 125-year history.

Kraft sent McKenzie a signed football with a special message to congratulate her on her extraordinary feat.

“To the Mighty Quinn – A pat on the back to you and all who contributed to your historic TD! We love to see that you are having a ball pursuing your passions. Continued success. The Patriots are rooting for you!” Kraft’s message read.

Thank you, Mr. Kraft! McKenzie was deeply honored and surprised to receive this gift from you. We appreciate you and the @Patriots for all of your support! pic.twitter.com/KiUjYRrhFd — Brockton Public (@BrocktonSchools) October 13, 2022

Though she plays as a wide receiver for the storied HS football program, Quinn was included as a runner on the scoring drive, which was capped by her 6-yard rushing touchdown. Brockton went on to defeat Dartmouth, 50-7.

Quinn admitted that she had her work cut out to play with the boys.

“It took a lot of convincing, like: ‘McKenzie, this means something. This is something big.’ It took me a good minute to realize that,” Quinn said, as reported by NewsCenter 5.

She gave full credit to the Brockton team for helping her make history.

“But it was less that I made history and more that we made history. I couldn’t have done it without the team,” she said.

“It’s a family. They’ve definitely given me a family,” Quinn added. “Like my coach says, it’s brothers for life.”

The Brockton Boxers have won 14 state championships.