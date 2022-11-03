Robert Griffin III Wants To Buy The Washington Commanders

Robert Griffin III – AKA Man of the People – is throwing his hat in the ring to be the next owner of the Washington Commanders.
And he wants you and I to join him!
The former Washington QB, who now spends his days CRUSHING it as an ESPN college football analyst, tweeted Wednesday that he’d be interested in buying the franchise, which is reportedly somewhat up for sale.
Robert Griffin III reaches out to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Durant to help buy Commanders
What an offer from our man RGIII!
Great hashtag, too … I didn’t know we were calling them the “Manders” now, but I am here for it.
Anyway, Griffin apparently is dead serious about his offer, too.
The former first rounder QB tweeted out a video later Wednesday saying he’s already received several phone calls from interested parties, and hey, he ever got “our first $100 million offer to be a part of the group!”
“This city deserves an ownership group that’s as diverse as the city it represents,” he continued. “I did not bring the championship I wish I could have, but, at the end of the day, it would be a dream come true to be part of an ownership group that brings the city the winner it deserves.”
Looks like RGIII is pulling out all the stops to make this happen, too.
He even looped him a couple of BIG PLAYERS, including Kevin Durant and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is a HUGE Washington football fan.
I suppose some of Matthew McConaughey’s money wouldn’t hurt, either.
Anyway, it’s still up in the air whether Dan Snyder actually decides to do the Washington Commanders a favor and sell it, but if he does, I am ALL IN on Robert Griffin III taking the reins.