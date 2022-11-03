Robert Griffin III Wants To Buy The Washington Commanders

Robert Griffin III – AKA Man of the People – is throwing his hat in the ring to be the next owner of the Washington Commanders.

And he wants you and I to join him!

The former Washington QB, who now spends his days CRUSHING it as an ESPN college football analyst, tweeted Wednesday that he’d be interested in buying the franchise, which is reportedly somewhat up for sale.

Who wants to be a Minority owner of the Washington Commanders? I’m down to pay for a stake in the team and bring 10 fans along for the ride. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 2, 2022

10 fans don’t have pay anything. #AllinForTheManders — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 2, 2022

Robert Griffin III reaches out to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Durant to help buy Commanders

What an offer from our man RGIII!

Great hashtag, too … I didn’t know we were calling them the “Manders” now, but I am here for it.

Anyway, Griffin apparently is dead serious about his offer, too.

The former first rounder QB tweeted out a video later Wednesday saying he’s already received several phone calls from interested parties, and hey, he ever got “our first $100 million offer to be a part of the group!”

RGIII is really serious about owner part of the Washington Commanders. He wants to “make the ownership group as diverse as the city that it represents” @wusa9 #HTTC https://t.co/DOGOKA6TBL — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 3, 2022

“This city deserves an ownership group that’s as diverse as the city it represents,” he continued. “I did not bring the championship I wish I could have, but, at the end of the day, it would be a dream come true to be part of an ownership group that brings the city the winner it deserves.”

Looks like RGIII is pulling out all the stops to make this happen, too.

Robert Griffin III wants to help Washington Commanders. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

He even looped him a couple of BIG PLAYERS, including Kevin Durant and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is a HUGE Washington football fan.

I suppose some of Matthew McConaughey’s money wouldn’t hurt, either.

Anyway, it’s still up in the air whether Dan Snyder actually decides to do the Washington Commanders a favor and sell it, but if he does, I am ALL IN on Robert Griffin III taking the reins.