RGIII Gets Wet And Wild With UCF Students Before Homecoming Game

It’s RGIII’s world and we’re all just living in it. The ESPN personality, who has seen his stock SORE this fall, was spotted partying with UCF football fans Friday ahead of their showdown today against Cincinnati.

Griffin, who will be on the call for the game, joined the student body for their annual “Spirit Splash” and our guy had himself a DAY.

Let it rip, Robert!

In the middle of the madness that is Spirit Splash, I spotted @RGIII, who ran in with the students.



He'll be on the call Saturday for #UCF vs. Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/N6aVGJCJSP — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) October 28, 2022

.@RGIII participating in one of @UCF_Football’s homecoming traditions yesterday is a whole mood. 😂 pic.twitter.com/s5HaDCARAA — Scott Lowery 🦚 (@ScottLowery94) October 29, 2022

RGIII joins UCF for Homecoming Spirit Splash

Is anyone enjoying life more than Robert Griffin III right now?

First it’s the constant sexual references he sneaks into his ESPN college football broadcasts, and now this. The former Baylor stud is a Man of the People, and it’s more and more evident every single week.

Spirit Splash at UCF, by the way, is a timeless tradition where students are allowed to run into the Reflection Pond as they try to catch a duck.

If that doesn’t scream RGIII, I don’t know what does.

And hey, look at our man!

RGIII is a UCF legend.

Our guy is on an absolute HEATER this fall, and I can’t wait to see what he says – or where he goes – next.

Nevermind, I already know …

It’s a T-Pain concert. He went to T-Pain concert and performed with him on stage.

What a time to be alive.