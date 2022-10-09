Rachel Bush Gets Peachy In A Bikini, Instagram Legend Lindsey Pelas Stops By & RGIII Can’t Help Himself

Alabama holds off Texas A&M

College Football continues to be one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet. Every week a team has dropped a game they should have won on paper. This week was no different.

No. 18 UCLA continues to roll as they took down No. 11 Utah to improve to 6-0. No. 21 Washington State fell to unranked Arizona State on the road. And the unranked Cocks handed No. 13 Kentucky a home loss.

On top of a few Top 25 upsets there was a big time blowout with Tennessee picking up an impressive win on the road. The Volunteers rolled into Baton Rouge, got an early morning dose of “Neck,” then proceed to blowout LSU 40-13.

We couldn’t finish out this week’s action without mentioning that it took an absolutely horrific play call by Texas A&M at the end of the game for No.1 Alabama to survive for a four point win at home.

ALABAMA SURVIVES TEXAS A&M 😱 pic.twitter.com/Gu52alAVo8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2022

The Tennessee blowout win and the Alabama close call sets the table perfectly for next Saturday afternoon when Alabama travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Both teams will enter the game with a perfect record.

ROLL TIDE 🗣



Bama fans are fired up to see @ClayTravis !! pic.twitter.com/FPqYtyxxkA — OutKick (@Outkick) October 8, 2022

Postseason baseball is here

One of the best times of the year to be a sports fan is upon us. The temperatures have cooled off, football is in full swing, and postseason baseball is here.

While everyone knows the real teams don’t start their postseason until Tuesday, the weekend was full of Wild Card baseball action. When the dust settled on Saturday evening there was only one series left to be determined.

The Mets and the Padres will go at it on Sunday night with the winner taking on the best team in baseball this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for the other Wild Card teams, a couple of them needed the stars to align to close out their series. The Phillies had the easiest of path to victory on Sunday. They simply rode Aaron Nola’s 6 2/3 innings of work to a shutout win over the Cardinals.

A 15th inning walk-off home run by Oscar Gonzalez was the only run off the game and sent the Guardians to a Division Series matchup against the Yankees. The Mariners used four runs in the 8th inning and another run in the 9th to end the Blue Jays season in Toronto. Seattle will face the Astros in the next round.

There was only one thing for the winning teams to do and that was celebrate like they won the World Series, because for some of them this is their World Series.

I will send you guys my dry cleaning bill pic.twitter.com/WQPBP7Bt5Z — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) October 9, 2022

When we say @Mariners insider @shannondrayer, we mean it. Go inside some of the celebrations after the M's punched their ticket to the ALDS. pic.twitter.com/cafi4ktiUC — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) October 9, 2022

As always, if you see something that belongs on Sunday Screencaps send it my way @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.

Numbers from :

Undefeated teams by PF-PA



Ohio State 199

Alabama 191

Michigan 190

Georgia 173

Ole Miss 151

James Madison 146

Tennessee 145

Clemson 129

USC 129

Syracuse 122

TCU 113

UCLA 113

Oklahoma State 108

Penn State 98

Coastal Carolina 54 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 9, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

YES FLORIDA STATE PUNTER YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/emwAvqT14P — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 9, 2022

It’s 10:15 AM and we have a #STTDB. Students ain’t playin around today. pic.twitter.com/BGzG7JM1lo — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) October 8, 2022

Unbelievable postgame atmosphere in Baton Rouge.



Tennessee beats up on LSU pic.twitter.com/KaRiO7rYPN — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 8, 2022

It's been a long game for Oklahoma fans pic.twitter.com/SJTM2C0lig — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

QUINN TO JT FOR THE TD!



Texas up 28-0 and OU fans are in their feels. pic.twitter.com/gECxSAD9PZ — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) October 8, 2022

The guy with the water cooler had one job.. 😅pic.twitter.com/teyUMbmLc0 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 8, 2022

FLORIDA STATE PUNTED IT FROM ACROSS THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE WHEN HE LIKELY HAD THE FIRST DOWN??? pic.twitter.com/06vgotHi37 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 9, 2022

It's Safe To Say That Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. & Jackson State HC Deion Sanders Didn't Have The Friendliest Post-Game Handshake. pic.twitter.com/wKCGT10NYG — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) October 8, 2022

they ejected 76 for targeting I mean seriously 🙄 pic.twitter.com/O9OD8y3DAt — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2022