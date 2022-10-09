Cleveland Guardians Win Wild-Card Series Over Tampa Bay Rays; Set To Face Yankees

Last time we saw Cleveland win a game, they had a whole different identity.

Fifteen scoreless innings are all it took for the Cleveland Guardians to walk away with their wild-card matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, eliminating the AL-East squad, 1-0, to advance in October.

In their first postseason win since 2016, the Guardians pulled a miraculous win amid a pitching battle between Cleveland and TB.

Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched six shutout innings in the win.

Stepping to the mound in the extra innings was former Cleveland pitcher Corey Kluber, who produced two CY Young seasons and three All-Star appearances as part of the formerly-named Indians.

OSCAR GONZALEZ SENDS CLEVELAND TO THE ALDS 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ql1jZhXn7p — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2022

Kluber delivered the pitch that Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez sent 410 feet into the air for the walk-off homer that would seal the deal for Cleveland.

Cleveland reliever Sam Hentges had a sensational outing: tallying six strikeouts, three hits and no walks in the final three innings of the game.

“Every pitch matters, especially in the playoffs,” Hentges said in the postgame. “That’s how you have to attack it as a relief pitcher, but I just wanted to go out there and throw strikes and let the defense take care of the rest, and they did a phenomenal job today.”

The Guardians advance to face the New York Yankees in the ALDS.