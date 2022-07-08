Robbie Anderson Doesn’t Think Sam Darnold Was Developed Properly

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson has more to say.

Anderson had some walking back to do after the Panthers traded for quarterback Baker Mayfield on Wednesday. Now, Anderson is talking about Sam Darnold – the other quarterback in Carolina – and how his career has gone sideways.

“I feel like his development was all messed up coming into the league,” Anderson said on the “I am Athlete” podcast. “Look at Pat [Mahomes] and look at Lamar [Jackson]. They ain’t play right away. I don’t feel like Sam should have played right away. I feel like his career got jumpstarted the wrong way.”

Anderson and Darnold played two years together with the New York Jets, with Anderson hauling in 11 touchdowns during that stretch.

Darnold, as the third pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, started in week one for a bad Jets team, struggling in his three years in New York. Darnold was traded to the Panthers prior to the start of the 2021 season, with the Jets then selecting Zach Wilson as his replacement in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Being in the building, the coaches … I was there,” Anderson continued. “It wasn’t right. In his defense, I don’t feel like he was developed 100% correctly.”

The trade for Mayfield more than likely bumps Darnold down the quarterback depth chart, though the Panthers do not plan on trading Darnold, according to reports.

It will be a packed quarterback room in Carolina, as the Panthers drafted Matt Corral out of Ole Miss in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.