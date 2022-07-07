Baker Mayfield Finally Gets His Trade, Dan Dakich Has Thoughts

The Browns officially dealt QB Baker Mayfield to the Panthers after their offseason signing of Deshaun Watson.
Dan Dakich gave his take this morning…
I’m thinking the Browns are the biggest sh#t-show in a league full of sh#t-shows… let’s sh#t-talk and then trade the guy that got us to the playoffs, and trade for a guy that probably won’t be eligible to play. I’m thinking the average IQ of the entire NFL must be somewhere around 80.
Haslam has been a prominent booster at UT for years and his meddling and everything he touches goes to shit. Same with the Browns. Not to mention the huge cheating small time truckers out of there rebates at his father’s company…