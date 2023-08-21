‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Makes Billboard History As Oliver Anthony’s Anti-Woke Jam Resonates Across The Country

Videos by OutKick

Oliver Anthony’s viral summer anthem — Rich Men North of Richmond — made it’s Billboard top 100 debut Monday afternoon … at No. 1.

That’s right. The anti-woke, anti-Washington jam that has liberals in an absolute meltdown shot past Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen AND Luke Combs all in one swoop to take the top spot. In doing so, Anthony became the first artist ever to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with no prior chart history.

Essentially, Oliver Anthony went right from high school to the big leagues and hit a walk-off tank off in his first career at-bat and it broke Joe Biden’s White House window.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” by @AintGottaDollar officially debuts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.



He’s the first artist ever to debut at #1 on the Hot 100, with no prior chart history.



Also debuts at #1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs. — Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) August 21, 2023

Oliver Anthony and Rich Men North of Richmond shoot up the charts

What a week for Oliver Anthony. What a run for Rich Men North of Richmond. Insane.

Just a few weeks ago you’re a nobody on TikTok cranking out bangers with a couple likes here and there, and the next you’re so popular you’re turning down $8 million record deals and have the most popular song in the country.

Wild ride. Anthony, by the way, spent the week hosting a free concert in North Carolina. No word on whether anyone from CNN or MSNBC were in attendance, but Fox News was!

“We’ve got to go back to the roots of what made this country great in the first place,” he said, which I’m sure made the mainstream media foam at the mouth.

Viral musician Oliver Anthony hosts free concert, explains the meaning behind new hit song: "We've got to go back to the roots of what made this country great in the first place." pic.twitter.com/ShkOeyeWt1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 21, 2023

In case you missed it, Anthony was public enemy No. 1 last week when his new banger started to go viral. The lyrics take a blowtorch to the Washington elites, and it resonated with everyone except the woke media.

Shocker.

Doesn’t matter now, though. He’s now a new No. 1 — and this one is far more important.

Legend.