Oliver Anthony’s New Song ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Has The Liberal Media In Shambles

Videos by OutKick
Oliver Anthony may be a hero to sane Americans — also known as conservatives — across the country, but he’s now public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the liberal media over his new song Rich Men North Of Richmond.
Good news for Oliver, though — that makes him even more endearing to us! Him, Jason Aldean and Yuengling. That’s all we need in the world.
For those who missed it, Anthony’s newest single has taken the world by storm this week because A) it’s a banger and B) it stuffs the Washington elites in a body bag.
The lyrics have gone mega viral — as has Anthony, a Farmville, Virginia native — and the left is in an absolute tizzy over it. First Bud Light, then Jason Aldean and now THIS?!
It’s chaos, and poor Oliver Anthony is under attack from the liberal media.
How do I know? Take a look at these Google search results when you type in his name and/or the song:
The left can’t handle Oliver Anthony and Rich Men North Of Richmond
Pure anarchy, and it’s beautiful. It’s also hilarious, because all I’ve read for months now is why are they so upset over a beer?
Well, buddy … why are you so upset over lyrics?
Well, on second thought, I guess I can see why:
Livin’ in the new world
With an old soul
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just wanna have total control
Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do
And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do
‘Cause your dollar ain’t sh-t and it’s taxed to no end
‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond
I wish politicians would look out for miners
And not just minors on an island somewhere
Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat
And the obese milkin’ welfare
Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds
Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds
Young men are puttin’ themselves six feet in the ground
‘Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin’ them down
Yeah, Rolling Stones ain’t gonna like that. Appears the American people do, though. Can’t imagine why!
The banger has shot up the iTunes chart like a damn rocket, and it’s got everyone buzzing. It’s a viral hit that resonates with most of America, and the left can’t handle it.
Oliver Anthony is their Bud Light.
Personally, the song has been an absolute joy to listen to while I spend all week moving between houses. Thanks, Oliver Anthony!
Beer’s on me next time you’re in Florida.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
The Guardian describing those lyrics as “punching down” is downright bizarre. I’m not going to give them a click just to figure out what they’re talking about, but I don’t see how it’s possible to punch down on the US Congress.
Those lyrics shoot right through the f*cking heart of today’s issues. He trumpets those lyrics with all the gusto one can have. And what a voice. That is bare-bones honesty, and everybody is feeling it.
I’ve watched a few reaction vidoes and this song cuts through all demographics. And they ALL have a strong, positive reaction. Many even crying. That says it all.