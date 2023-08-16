Oliver Anthony’s New Song ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Has The Liberal Media In Shambles

Videos by OutKick

Oliver Anthony may be a hero to sane Americans — also known as conservatives — across the country, but he’s now public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the liberal media over his new song Rich Men North Of Richmond.

Good news for Oliver, though — that makes him even more endearing to us! Him, Jason Aldean and Yuengling. That’s all we need in the world.

For those who missed it, Anthony’s newest single has taken the world by storm this week because A) it’s a banger and B) it stuffs the Washington elites in a body bag.

The lyrics have gone mega viral — as has Anthony, a Farmville, Virginia native — and the left is in an absolute tizzy over it. First Bud Light, then Jason Aldean and now THIS?!

It’s chaos, and poor Oliver Anthony is under attack from the liberal media.

How do I know? Take a look at these Google search results when you type in his name and/or the song:

The left can’t handle Oliver Anthony and Rich Men North Of Richmond

Pure anarchy, and it’s beautiful. It’s also hilarious, because all I’ve read for months now is why are they so upset over a beer?

Well, buddy … why are you so upset over lyrics?

Well, on second thought, I guess I can see why:

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t sh-t and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond

I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat

And the obese milkin’ welfare

Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are puttin’ themselves six feet in the ground

‘Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin’ them down

Yeah, Rolling Stones ain’t gonna like that. Appears the American people do, though. Can’t imagine why!

The banger has shot up the iTunes chart like a damn rocket, and it’s got everyone buzzing. It’s a viral hit that resonates with most of America, and the left can’t handle it.

Oliver Anthony is their Bud Light.

Personally, the song has been an absolute joy to listen to while I spend all week moving between houses. Thanks, Oliver Anthony!

Beer’s on me next time you’re in Florida.