RFK Jr. Press Dinner Guests Reportedly Got Into Loud, Gassy Argument

According to a report from Page Six, a nasty argument about climate change at a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. press dinner left guests stunned… and breathing through their mouths.

On Tuesday night, RFK Jr. was in attendance for the dinner at a restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

However, at some point in the evening, the presidential hopeful was answering a question about the environment. At this point, it’s alleged that former gossip columnist Doug Dechert had had a few beverages. Despite being the host of the event he decided to shout “The climate hoax!” as loud as he could.

This reportedly didn’t sit well with one of the dinner guests, art critic Anthony Haden-Guest, who didn’t take too kindly to that kind of outburst.

According to Page Six, that may have been because the 86-year-old Haden-Guest had been asleep at that moment, though he told the outlet he was just thinking at the time. Whatever the reason, he was then alleged to have popped his eyes open and called Dechert a “miserable blob.”

That’s the kind of insult you’d expect from an octagenarian art critic. Dechert returned that verbal volley with a jab of his own: he told Haden-Guest to “shut up.”

Things Got Heated At The RFK Jr. Press Dinner In More Ways Than One

It did not stop there. With the presidential candidate watching on, Dechert reportedly continued to yell about climate change and how it was a scam. Meanwhile, Haden-Guest shouted him down with barbs calling him “f–king insane” and “insignificant.”

It’s alleged that after that Dechert decided to pull the pin on a gastrointestinal grenade to help him make a rhetorical point.

Page Six says that Dechert unleashed a loud, prolonged fart while yelling “I’m farting!” which helped drive home the point that he was, in fact, farting.

Then — in what is the under-the-radar funniest part of this entire ordeal — former Page Six reporter Flo Anderson tried to change the subject. Y’know, as if a grown man hadn’t just farted at another grown man in a nice restaurant in front of a Kennedy running for president. She tried to right the ship by telling RFK Jr. how much she admired his father.

That’s a valiant effort by Anderson, but when that kind of thing happens, just ask for the check. There’s no coming back from that kind of ass-blasting.

I don’t know that this has ever happened to another presidential candidate. Although, I can’t help but feel like had this happened at a press dinner for ol’ LBJ he would’ve gotten a kick out of it. He may have returned fire too.

Oh… as if this story needed any other weird details, Anthony Haden-Guest is the half-brother of actor/comedian/filmmaker Christopher Guest of This Is Spinal Tap fame.

