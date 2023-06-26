Presidential Candidate RFK Jr. Shows Off Built Physique, Calls Out ‘Weak’ Joe Biden

Videos by OutKick

RFK, Jr. is ready to strengthen his growing base of supporters for the Democratic presidential bid.

The 69-year-old U.S. presidential candidate says it’s time for the Leader of the Free World to once again be fit, mentally and physically.

So he called out frail Joe Biden and took him to the gun show.

RFK Jr., the Democratic up-and-comer, hit the bench press and performed several push-ups in the video posted Sunday. To capitalize on the testosterone fest, RFK did his workout shirtless, wearing just a pair of jeans.

RFK Jr. Challenges Prez Joe Biden

He gave Biden a nudge as he showed the stark contrast between a man still capable of lifting heavy weights and a guy like the president, whose mental facilities have long been gone.

“Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden,” RFK Jr., tweeted.

RFK looked absolutely ripped in Sunday’s viral video. It’s hard to question RFK Jr.’s health advice when the guy is built like a linebacker near his 70s.

Kennedy repped it out on the bench press and hit the deck for some push-ups.

Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! pic.twitter.com/ns8MdJVlmx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

Despite having been besmirched as an “anti-vaxxer” for pushing back against vaccines, RFK Jr. is showing that he has pushed through to find a niche in America willing to vote for a presidential candidate that is not fully bought into the Left’s agenda.

RFK Jr. has also gone on record in the transgender athlete debate by supporting keeping men out of women’s sports.

The budding Dem has already gained support from free-thinking individuals in the zeitgeist like Aaron Rodgers and podcast host Joe Rogan.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits “The Faulkner Focus”at Fox News Channel Studios on June 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)