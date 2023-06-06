Reporter Stiff-Arms Drunk Guy To Keep Him From Interrupting Her Live Report

Videos by OutKick

A local Miami television reporter said “not today, bud” to a prankster who was trying to ruin her live report.

And it was awesome.

Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights.



Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami pic.twitter.com/yvP8C3V4BS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2023

A TRUE PRO!

CBS Miami’s Samantha Rivera was broadcasting from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena during Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup between the Golden Knights and Panthers when the belligerently drunk fan got owned by her.

“Very live crowd here,” Rivera says as she begins previewing the game when suddenly the guy begins screaming and trying to get into the live shot. Then Rivera says “NOPE! NOPE!” and stiff arm’s him away.

The best part is – she doesn’t even miss a beat! She maintained eye contact with the camera the whole time. Talk about pristine execution!

CBS Miami reporter Samantha Rivera stiff-armed a drunk fan from interrupting her live television reporter. (CBS 4 Miami)

I’ve done live TV hits myself and there’s nothing worse than knowing that you may have to deal with a location where people could potentially mess with you. Anytime I did one in Times Square I always had to deal with some mouth breathers trying to be funny in the background or even interrupting me screaming about anything and everything.

Usually you try to ignore them or sarcastically say “Good job man!” But Rivera took it to the next level with the Madden-like stiff arm. Hell, the Dolphins may have just found themselves another member for their offensive line.

The only thing I wish is that we got to see the guy’s face in the video cause his buddies would have ripped him to shreds for being dominated by Rivera.

Well done!