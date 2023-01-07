Man Tried To Avoid Drunk Driving Arrest By Doing A Backflip

An Ohio man found out during a field sobriety test that doing a backflip won’t help you avoid being arrested. Officers are much more interested in your ability to follow instructions. The bodycam footage from the arrest shows officers being impressed by the man’s backflip, but equally as frustrated by his inability to grasp the concept of walking in a straight line.

27-year-old Tanner Watson was pulled over by Broadview Heights Police for speeding back on November 23. Officers believed that he might have too much to drink after pulling him over and discovering that he had glossy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. So they attempted to have him complete a number of field sobriety tests.

Ohio man does a backflip during drunk driving arrest (Image Credit: Law & Crime/YouTube)

When it came time to walk in a straight line, Watson decided to show officers that he wasn’t drunk by doing a backflip. He somehow managed to land the move. While impressed, officers insisted that he walk in a straight line.

This proved to be an impossible task. At one point during the exchange the officer is heard asking Watson if he had taken any psychedelics. He asks, “Have you had any psychedelic drugs today man?”

Watson denies any drug use and is asked again to walk in a straight line. He responds to the officer, “To me I picture a straight line compared to your straight line, it would be obscured.”

After some more back-and-forth about what a straight line is, and Watson’s inability to follow the instructions, he was arrested.

This Isn’t The Time To Go Above And Beyond

As Watson is being placed in the car he is informed that he’s being arrested for OVI. Naturally he didn’t know what that meant and asked the officer what OVI is. When informed by the officer that it’s for driving intoxicated he responds by asking if the officer has any proof of that.

The officer’s response sums the entire situation up, “You can’t tell me what a straight line is, I think that’s pretty solid proof.”

Watson spent the night in jail and was charged with speeding and operating a vehicle while impaired.

There’s no substitute for walking in a straight line. Backflips aren’t going to cut it. As we learned last year, neither are ballet or Irish folk dance moves.