Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal Prompts More Speculation; Report Claims Full Season A ’Slam Dunk’

Waiting on an official word on his suspension from the NFL and Peter C. Harvey, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson braces for what will potentially be a one-year suspension from the NFL.

As of Sunday’s reporting, all indications point toward the year-long ban soon becoming official.

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, a source connected to the league’s appeal hearing stated that Watson’s season-long suspension is a “slam dunk.”

An official announcement from the League is pending.

In her decision, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson delegated the six-game suspension for his “predatory” behavior — facing allegations of sexual misconduct from more than 24 women — that violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Many found the sentencing to be light.

The NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell appealed Robinson’s decision and appointed Harvey to hear the appeal.

While no additional evidence or testimony shall be presented to or accepted by the commissioner or his designee during the appeals process, any factual findings and evidentiary determinations of the Disciplinary Officer will be binding to the parties on appeal.

Per the Personal Conduct Policy, the decision of the commissioner or his designee, which may overturn, reduce, modify or increase the discipline previously issued, will be final and binding on all parties.

The Browns acquired Watson via trade in March 2022 and signed the QB to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230.5 million contract.

Ashley Solis, the first woman to step out and file a lawsuit alleging sexual assault from Watson, went public with her case in April 2021.

Watson was sidelined by his former team, the Houston Texans, for the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

In a preseason debut, Watson played his first NFL action in 19 months on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 1-of-5 passes for seven yards.

All-Pro Browns guard Joel Bitonio heard the boos directed at Watson on Friday, and stepped up to defend Cleveland from the backlash related to the QB, though.

