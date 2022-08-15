Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal Prompts More Speculation; Report Claims Full Season A ’Slam Dunk’

Waiting on an official word on his suspension from the NFL and Peter C. Harvey, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson braces for what will potentially be a one-year suspension from the NFL.
As of Sunday’s reporting, all indications point toward the year-long ban soon becoming official.
According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, a source connected to the league’s appeal hearing stated that Watson’s season-long suspension is a “slam dunk.”
ROGER GOODELL BELIEVES DESHAUN WATSON VIOLATED CONDUCT POLICY NOT ONCE BUT FOUR TIMES
An official announcement from the League is pending.
In her decision, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson delegated the six-game suspension for his “predatory” behavior — facing allegations of sexual misconduct from more than 24 women — that violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Many found the sentencing to be light.
DISCIPLINE OFFICER CALLS DESHAUN WATSON BEHAVIOR WITH 24 ALLEGED VICTIMS ‘NONVIOLENT’
The NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell appealed Robinson’s decision and appointed Harvey to hear the appeal.
While no additional evidence or testimony shall be presented to or accepted by the commissioner or his designee during the appeals process, any factual findings and evidentiary determinations of the Disciplinary Officer will be binding to the parties on appeal.
DECISION DOCUMENT ON DESHAUN WATSON SAYS NFL PROVED ALL ALLEGATIONS INCLUDING QB ENGAGED IN ‘SEXUAL ASSAULT’
Per the Personal Conduct Policy, the decision of the commissioner or his designee, which may overturn, reduce, modify or increase the discipline previously issued, will be final and binding on all parties.
The Browns acquired Watson via trade in March 2022 and signed the QB to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230.5 million contract.
Ashley Solis, the first woman to step out and file a lawsuit alleging sexual assault from Watson, went public with her case in April 2021.
Watson was sidelined by his former team, the Houston Texans, for the entirety of the 2021-22 season.
JAGUARS FANS DROP NSFW CHANT IN DESHAUN WATSON’S DEBUT WITH BROWNS
In a preseason debut, Watson played his first NFL action in 19 months on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 1-of-5 passes for seven yards.
All-Pro Browns guard Joel Bitonio heard the boos directed at Watson on Friday, and stepped up to defend Cleveland from the backlash related to the QB, though.
ALL-PRO BROWNS GUARD DEFENDS TEAM, DESHAUN WATSON AGAINST BOOS FROM PRESEASON DEBUT
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Cleveland has to be the worst franchise in the history of the universe signing this bum to that contract no wonder they have never won a thing pathetic pitiful ownership
Whoever is leaking info to this insider should to be fired.