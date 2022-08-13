Jaguars Fans Drop NSFW Chant In Deshaun Watson’s Debut With Browns

We all knew the boos were coming. Embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson made his preseason debut Friday with the Cleveland Browns while the length of his pending suspension remains up in the air.

Watson sat out all of last season amid a laundry list of sexual assault accusations, and the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful were more than ready to let Watson hear it. They greeted Watson with a considerably NSFW chant.

Jaguars fans letting Deshaun Watson hear it! #NFL pic.twitter.com/dz3nKp7MXT — Blitz Guy (@BlitzGuyOG) August 13, 2022

The boos are out as Watson takes the field. Fans cheering on both drops from his receivers. #Jags pic.twitter.com/lxZSa8d0MF — Will Wodka (@Will_Wodka) August 12, 2022

Some Jaguars fans also offered up a cleaner, albeit no less pointed, “No means no” chant.

If you think Jaguars fans aren’t classy, we had a clean version for the kids pic.twitter.com/xKk1lNXlUz — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) August 13, 2022

Deshaun Watson Shaky In Debut

The chirps echoing around TIAA Bank Field wouldn’t have done anything to help Watson’s performance as he looked shaky in his Browns debut.

This may be the first time Watson hears this kind of thing but it may not be the last if the situation surrounding his suspension continues to drag out. Watson was dealt a six-game suspension, but that was appealed by the NFL. He can continue to play until a final decision is reached.

With Watson’s future uncertain, the Browns have reportedly been kicking around the idea of trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco announced earlier this offseason that they were moving along from Garoppolo who led the team to an appearance in LIV.

Since that announcement, they have yet to find a trade partner for Garoppolo who is on the last year of a five-year, $137.5 million deal.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle