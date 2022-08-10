Roger Goodell Calls Deshaun Watson’s Behavior ‘Predatory,’ Clay Travis Reacts

Clay Travis reacted to Roger Goodell effectively saying that Deshaun Watson engaged in “predatory behavior,” as well as the NFL’s off-the-field investigation into Watson.

The OutKick founder said, “I am opposed to the idea of sports leagues giving suspensions.”

Clay voiced that he doesn’t like the idea of leagues conducting their own investigations and giving out punishments when they are separate from criminal investigations.

“I think the precedent that the NFL set by deciding to be judge, jury, executioner… I don’t think it makes any sense,” Clay continued.

