Reggie Bush’s Wife Says ‘Happy Birthday Daddy’ With NSFW Strip-Tease Dance

Videos by OutKick

Find you a woman who loves you the way Reggie Bush’s wife, Lilit, loves her man.

Yep, the standard has officially been set.

Lilit Bush took to Instagram Friday to wish Reggie a very happy 38th birthday. Nope, it wasn’t your average ‘HBD’ post, either.

Instead, Lilit Bush decided to go all out in fishnet stockings and show off her new dance that surely left Reggie – and her 241K followers – sweating.

Of course, the caption with the video started with “Happy Birthday Daddy” and ended with “Sometimes mommy dances.”

Beautiful.

Reggie Bush’s wife Lilit wants you to enjoy the show

See, and my wife just took me to Top Golf for my 30th birthday!

What an absolute heater from Mrs. Bush to start out weekends. And how about the haters on Instagram coming after her for the NSFW dance and telling her that “some things you just gotta keep between you and your husband.”

Hey, buddy. If Lilit Bush wants to dance for her man and post it for the world to see, that’s her choice. Don’t like it? First, get your head examined. Second, unfollow.

There, fixed it. Stop trying to ruin it for the rest of us.

Reggie Bush and wife Lilit.

Reggie’s wife clearly read some of the nasty comments, too, because she edited the post and added this disclaimer:

“I’m a dancer! I wanted to do a dance and post it on MY social media and dedicate the dance to my husband. How can anyone be mad at that? Just enjoy the performance.”

Right on, Lilit. We are. We did. We will again someday.

Happy birthday, Reggie Bush. You were electric on the field and your wife is electric off of it. What a life.