Reggie Bush Unleashes On NCAA For Bungled Investigation, Calls Prez Mark Emmert ‘Liar, Conman, Thief’

If anyone has an understandable beef with the NCAA it’s Reggie Bush.

He won the 2005 Heisman Trophy during his stellar collegiate career at USC, but just five years later it was gone.

The star Trojan running back gave back his Heisman in 2010 after the NCAA levied sanctions against USC after it was found that he received “improper benefits” which were against NCAA regulations.

Had he not given it back, there’s a good chance the NCAA would’ve taken it anyway.

Over the weekend, Bush fired off a tweet claiming the NCAA paid 8 million dollars to cover up mistakes made during the investigation. He also implicated outgoing NCAA president Mark Emmert in the cover-up.

NCAA paid $8 million quietly behind closed doors trying to clean up their mistakes. I understand why you signed that non disclosure agreement Mark Emmert but I would like you to know your secret is not safe. After all these years they are still scared of #5✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/uTc3pabKup — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 17, 2022

If that wasn’t enough for you to go grab some popcorn, Bush doubled down on Tuesday with a new flurry of Tweets.

First, he accused the NCAA of being weirdly quiet after his initial allegations of a cover-up.

I wonder why the NCAA has gone quiet on me? They had a lot to say last year. These are some pretty serious allegations. Don’t run now Mark, the party is just getting started! Mark Emmert is liar, a conman, a thief, but most importantly he is a coward. Hello Heisman Trust 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/O8JNzm3EOt — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 20, 2022

We got the receipts 🧾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 20, 2022

The truth is the NCAA’s ONLY WITNESS is a convicted felon who was in prison for rape, months before he sat down with the NCAA to spread more lies, which they believed. And now they are paying for it, LITERALLY. $8M’s sheesh how do you guys look yourselves in the mirror? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 20, 2022

Bush certainly has a gripe. It’s still weird that OJ Simpsons still has Heisman and Reggie Bush doesn’t.

Nonetheless, while Bush’s 2005 win isn’t officially on the books, he’s still a Heisman winner to most fans. ESPN’s Chris Fowler touched on this at the 2022 Heisman ceremony.

Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman may still vacated but Chris Fowler is still recognizing it tonight on the show, which is the right thing to do.



He introduced Caleb Williams by saying he's "hoping to be a record 8th Heisman winner from USC and the first Trojan finalist since 2005." pic.twitter.com/wuCdcbhhj4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 11, 2022

Bush is understandably frustrated with how things shook out with respect to his Heisman victory. But he deserves our thanks for being part of one of the best fast-food ads in recent memory.

This Reggie Bush Wendy’s commercial is peak CFB pettiness 😂 pic.twitter.com/0IIldi4RMq — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) September 13, 2022

Now that’s a winner.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle