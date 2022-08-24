Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom Pledges $100 For Every Win And Gets Roasted

Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made a generous offer Tuesday during the team’s annual Jimmy Fund Telethon.

Bloom pledged $100 to the fund, which goes toward cancer research, for every Red Sox win the rest of the season. He called radio station WEEI to make the pledge.

It was a nice offer – although $100 seems a little low for someone with his title – with good intentions.

Any money that funds cancer research is a good thing. Even in today’s divided society, that is something we can all get behind.

Here’s the problem, though. Bloom’s Red Sox are a disaster by just about every measurable standard.

They’re 60-63, seven games out of a wild card spot, last in the AL East. They are the only team in the division with a negative run differential.

And, I don’t know if you heard, Boston sports fans can be ruthless.

So, naturally, Bloom got ROASTED on Twitter. Let’s dive in.

We’d like to thank Chaim for his colossal $300 check to the @TheJimmyFund https://t.co/8QNLiOQdi1 — Sean (@SeanB812) August 24, 2022

They are never gonna cure cancer bro 😔 https://t.co/hBrHPhf4ss — ASAP Russkiyy (@breadpudding315) August 24, 2022

So it’ll be a light donation year https://t.co/ptvxb8rnYW — Zack in G19 (@RaffysChaw) August 23, 2022

I put the over/under at about $1000 and will pound the under. https://t.co/9448afHKB3 — Marshall Hook (@marshallhook) August 23, 2022

Yikes.

Bloom’s tenure in Boston has been shaky. It started with a bang. He traded Mookie Betts, followed with a disastrous 2020 season, a surprise ALCS run last year and a dumpster fire 2022.

The Red Sox have been bad all season with the exception of a few weeks in June. They have ONE series win in the division.

Back to the comments section!

Tampa Bay guy through and through https://t.co/OZYGARJ3Bi — RhodyBeers (@SteveEdwardo) August 23, 2022

I think he should donate $100 for every Red Sox loss instead. Would he more impactful https://t.co/0AbARUPvh8 — Nate Rollins (@n_rollins1) August 24, 2022

With 40 games left, this is a MAX donation of $4k. Tough look with all that’s been going on this year https://t.co/l9hRhWGlWy — Justin Wong (@jwongdongsoup) August 23, 2022

This is good point, too.

Again, not knocking the sentiment from Bloom. But he is maxing out the donation at $4,000? Realistically, you’re looking at MAYBE $2,000 if the Sox go .500.

I feel like Chaim should’ve run this idea by someone before diving in during arguably the roughest stretch of a miserable season.

Then again, maybe he asked owner John Henry, who probably thought he was being too generous.