Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom Pledges $100 For Every Win And Gets Roasted

Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made a generous offer Tuesday during the team’s annual Jimmy Fund Telethon.

Bloom pledged $100 to the fund, which goes toward cancer research, for every Red Sox win the rest of the season. He called radio station WEEI to make the pledge.

It was a nice offer – although $100 seems a little low for someone with his title – with good intentions.

Any money that funds cancer research is a good thing. Even in today’s divided society, that is something we can all get behind.

Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom got roasted on Twitter for an … interesting … offer. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Here’s the problem, though. Bloom’s Red Sox are a disaster by just about every measurable standard.

They’re 60-63, seven games out of a wild card spot, last in the AL East. They are the only team in the division with a negative run differential.

And, I don’t know if you heard, Boston sports fans can be ruthless. 

So, naturally, Bloom got ROASTED on Twitter. Let’s dive in.

Yikes.

Bloom’s tenure in Boston has been shaky. It started with a bang. He traded Mookie Betts, followed with a disastrous 2020 season, a surprise ALCS run last year and a dumpster fire 2022.

The Red Sox have been bad all season with the exception of a few weeks in June. They have ONE series win in the division.

Back to the comments section!

This is good point, too.

Again, not knocking the sentiment from Bloom. But he is maxing out the donation at $4,000? Realistically, you’re looking at MAYBE $2,000 if the Sox go .500.

I feel like Chaim should’ve run this idea by someone before diving in during arguably the roughest stretch of a miserable season.

Then again, maybe he asked owner John Henry, who probably thought he was being too generous.

