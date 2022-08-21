Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee Revived After Collapse

Bill Lee, former Boston Red Sox pitcher famously nicknamed “Spaceman,” was competing in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas on Friday, when he collapsed in the bullpen and stopped breathing.

Thankfully, paramedics were able to bring him by with two shocks from a defibrillator, according to a new report.

The town administrator, Bob Milie, said that “without immediate intervention, I do not believe he’d be here today.”

Milie continued, “He wasn’t breathing. It was very, very dire.”

Former major leaguer Eric Byrnes is the Bananas manager and posted a photo with Lee at the hospital and said he’s feeling “FRESH:”

Bill “Spaceman” Lee feeling FRESH 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DT40kyJWjI — Eric Byrnes (@byrnes22) August 20, 2022

“Spaceman” was given the nickname because of his unusual style during his career with the Red Sox and Montreal Expos.

When he went down during the game, some fans apparently briefly thought that it might have been part of the “Bananas Ball” act, as well as something that Lee would have done himself.

That same town administrator said “You never know with the Bananas. It was like, ‘is this…Wait this is definitely not part of the show.”

Lee was 119-90 in his major league career, and helped lead the Red Sox to a World Series appearance in 1975, even starting Game 7, an eventual Red Sox loss.

Thankfully the 75-year old seems like he’s on his way to recovery after the extremely scary incident.