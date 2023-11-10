Record-Breaking Rookie Quarterbacks Class Has Taken Hold Of Nearly One-Third Of The NFL’s Teams

Videos by OutKick

When this NFL season began there was some order to what was happening with this year’s rookie quarterbacks. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all started the openers for their teams — as it should be.

The three QBs were all selected within the first four picks of the NFL draft so them starting made perfect sense.

Then fate hit. And pass rushers hit. And injuries hit.

That led to what we have now, which is an NFL season that boasts (and might be shamed by) a record 10 rookie quarterbacks starting games for their teams. When Tommy DeVito starts for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, that moment will set the record.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 05: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas won 30-6. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

2023 NFL Rookie Quarterbacks Break A Record

The 10 rookie starters this season will represent the most non-replacement rookie starters in an NFL season since QB starts began to be recorded in 1950. The previous record was 9 rookie starters set in 2019.

(And now a journalism exam: What is the next logical question this amazing column must immediately answer about this interesting topic? Not who or what, I told you that. Not why, I told you that too. How’s the thing.)

How did we get here? How did the NFL put itself in a situation to make nearly one-third of its teams resort to rookie starters?

“Couple of things,” an AFC general manager told OutKick Thursday night on the condition of anonymity. “There’s a general lack of good quarterbacks out there. That’s not new, it’s been happening for years so sometimes you have to turn to guys who aren’t great or rookies who probably aren’t ready.”

And?

“If you are building your roster and have the choice of signing a veteran quarterback you know isn’t good enough or don’t want for multiple other reasons — like his personality isn’t a culture fit, or he’s too expensive — the other choice is usually a young guy you can work with and develop.

“The problem comes if you have to play that young guy. That’s when you might be turning to a rookie to start. That’s when you better be prayed up.”

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 5: Jaren Hall #16 of the Minnesota Vikings calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Vikings Jaren Hall Among Rookie Quarterbacks To Get A Start

Thus we have starts from:

Will Levis, Aidan O’Connell, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tyson Bagent, Clayton Tune, Jaren Hall and DeVito to add to Young, Stroud, and Richardson.

Teams put these youngsters on the roster this season instead of signing Carson Wentz (who has since signed with the Rams), Joe Flacco, Nick Foles, Colt McCoy or Matt Ryan.

Teams opted for rookies rather than recycling veterans they deemed not a fit for whatever reason, including age or price tag — even though, for example, Flacco, Foles and Ryan played in or won Super Bowls.

And once those decisions are made league-wide and rookies enter the chat as starters, stuff happens.

Both good and bad stuff.

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers fumbles the ball as he takes a hit by Carl Granderson #96 of the New Orleans Saints during a football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sep 18, 2023. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rookie Quarterback Bryce Young Takes Too Much Blame?

Let’s move beyond the fact Stroud has been outstanding. Let’s start with Young who is struggling. That’s disappointing because he was the first overall selection and should be the best quarterback in his class but isn’t so far.

Carolina coach Frank Reich believes Young, who has 8 TD passes and 7 interceptions, is shouldering blame that isn’t all his.

“It’s so easy to put it all on the quarterback and it’s just not the case,” Reich said after Thursday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. “We all have to be better.

“I think he is mentally tougher than a lot of rookie quarterbacks. I mean, as a rook quarterback, considering the start we’ve had, I don’t think I see any retreat in him. That’s not the right word. I see aggressiveness. Resolve. I see determination. I feel like he’s taking ownership of it. He’s taken probably more ownership than he should because it’s a group effort.”

Yes, the Panthers are a pretty bad team with a 1-8 record. They need more help around Young. But they’re not going to get it from the first round of the 2024 draft because they sent that to the Bears in order to trade up in the ’23 draft and select … Young.

Secret 🤫 BAGENT Man 🏈 – A Chicago Bears SUPERFAN Parody Song



For those that requested this, ole Dave heard you and I did my best to deliver 🫡🕺🏻#DaBears #NFL pic.twitter.com/58A2JKjHvQ — Dave Swerski (@DaveSwerski) October 23, 2023

Rookie Quarterback Tyson Bagent No Secret

The Bears, by the way, are feeling pretty good about their rookie QB right now. Bagent has become something of a folk hero in Chicago with parody songs being done about him.

The Bears are 3-7 this season but have managed a 2-2 record with Bagent as their starter. So whether Justin Fields can play soon or not becomes a less pressure-packed decision.

“Yeah, I don’t know if this is it,” Bagent said after Thursday’s 16-13 victory over Carolina. “You know, nothing really changes for me with the preparation and how I’m going to attack every week, but I

learned that it’s really hard to win in the NFL.”

And the fact an undrafted free agent out of Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia was a great steward for the Bears in the absence of Fields is a significant plus.

“Think about it, as a rookie quarterback, he goes 2-2,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “Just to come into the NFL to operate an offense the way he did and to do a really good job and sound. It’s great.”

Rookie quarterbacks stepping into starting roles is having a ripple effect throughout the league and affecting people who probably never believed they would be touched by the issue.

Will Levis In, Ryan Tannehill Out (For Good)

Levis had a 4-touchdown outing against Atlanta in his first start and this week was named the Titans starter the remainder of the season, even when Ryan Tannehill is healthy from an ankle injury.

So Tannehill, unsigned after this season, is scheduled to spend his final days with the Titans on the bench.

The Buccaneers are in the midst of a three-game stretch in which they face three rookie starting quarterbacks. Great right?

Not so far because Stroud roasted them for 470 passing yards and 5 TD passes last week.

In that regard, rookie quarterbacks are going to have a say on whether Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles is retained after this season because he is a defense-minded coach. He spends a lot of time coaching the Bucs defense and calls their defensive signals.

And if he fails against three rookie quarterbacks within the span of a month, that’s going to look bad on the ol’ resume at the end of the season. The problem for Bowles is he’s one-third of the way there with Levis up next and then Young a week later.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 05: Interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders high-fives Aidan O’Connell #4 in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Aidan O’Connell Replaces Benched Jimmy G

In Las Vegas, another veteran quarterback who came with much fanfare has been replaced by a rookie quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-years contract worth $72.5 million with the Raiders in the offseason. Then he struggled, as did the Raiders. Then coach Josh McDaniels got fired. And new coach Antonio Pierce benched Garoppolo in favor of Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round pick from Purdue.

Just like everyone didn’t expect.

Then there’s the Giants. The poor, struggling 2-7 Giants.

Fate has been unkind to them in that several weeks ago, starter Daniel Jones injured his neck. So backup Tyrod Taylor, an experienced former starter with the Bills and Chargers, took over. But the last two weeks have been a nightmare.

Two weeks ago Taylor injured his ribs and left the game. That forced DeVito into the game because Jones was still neither healthy nor active. The Giants lost.

Last week Jones was back as the starter but suffered an ACL injury in the first quarter. With Taylor out, DeVito finished the game for the second week in a row. The Giants lost.

Now comes Sunday’s start for DeVito.

“I think for him, just understand that it’s an opportunity to take advantage of,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “t’s not something that happens all the time, like you said, but it’s an opportunity, so he’s got to go out there and take advantage of it.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero