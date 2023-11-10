NFL Health Notes: Texans’ Lengthy Injury Report, Kyler Murray’s Return, Justin Fields Expectations, Lisfranc Lesson For Nakobe Dean

Videos by OutKick

The Houston Texans included 23 names on their injury report this week and OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao gives his perspective on that plus analysis on the Bears situation with Justin Fields and their coach’s trouble explaining his player’s status. We also look at the return of Kyler Murray for the Cardinals and explore Nakobe Dean’s Lisfranc injury with the Eagles.

In Houston, the Texans listed a season-high 23 players on the injury report on Wednesday. That’s the most by any team this season.

Of those nearly two dozen players, 11 did not practice at all on Wednesday. And while that number dropped to nine by Thursday, it is an alarming number considering the Texans aren’t like one other team that has a history of over-reporting.

“Well, you know, 23 people on the injury report is certainly unusual,” Dr. Chao said. “It’s midseason and I’d say of the 53 on the active roster, the truth is more than 23 are dealing with something. It’s football.

“I don’t believe Houston is one of those teams that is like New England and lists everybody. So they may be banged up this week a little bit. The fact 23 people are on the report is concerning but the more important question is what’s their game status on Friday.”

Texans Terrible Injury Report

The players to be worried about:

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o is nursing a concussion. He was limited in practice on Wednesday but was held out altogether on Thursday, suggesting he’s going in the wrong direction. Matt Ammendola, signed this week, will be the kicker.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn left the game last week with a strained quad and didn’t kick either Wednesday or Thursday. He is out this week and likely one or two more.

Running back Dameon Pierce didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday with an ankle injury.

Safety Jimmie Ward didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Nico Collins was limited in practice Wednesday with a calf injury and then sat out practice altogether Thursday. So that seems to be pointed in the wrong direction.

Cornerback Steven Nelson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of back and neck issues.

And tight end Brevin Jordan did not practice either day because of a foot injury.

On the positive side, defensive end Will Anderson (knee), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) improved during the week and seem on track to play.

Some other injury situations around the NFL to consider:

INGLEWOOD, CA – Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears high fives Tremaine Edmunds #49 prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 29. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Justin Fields Has Chance To Play Next Week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (dislocated thumb) and explaining the tortured comments from coach Matt Eberflus: The Bears had a little issue leading up to Thursday night’s game in which Eberflus struggled to clarify the status of his QB.

Eberflus first said Fields was not playing. Then said he was doubtful. Then repeated the QB is not playing but was doubtful.

Weird. But not to Dr. Chao.

“I believe what he was saying was we’re listing him as doubtful and clearing it in case a miracle happens,” Dr. Chao said. “If we list him as out, there’s no chance he can play. We don’t believe he’s going to play, but we’re keeping hope alive. That’s all he needed to say.

“But he confused it with the injury report. The truth is if you list him as out (the day before the game) and if he makes a miraculous recovery, you can’t play him. So they were just keeping hope alive.”

Fields ultimately was inactive for the game. But Dr. Chao expects things could be different before Chicago’s next game on Nov. 19 against Detroit.

“[Eberflus] mentioned at least three times the word accuracy,” Chao said. “To me that was the ding-ding-ding word. Accuracy. He still can’t grip it well enough to spin it and be accurate. If he were a DB or a lineman, he’d be playing already.”

Fields isn’t playing because doctors cannot put a cast or splint on the thumb to allow the quarterback to play.

“Next week it will be five weeks from the injury,” Dr. Chao said. “Four to six weeks is what you would think. Because it’s Justin Fields I might think they would have tried to force him a little earlier than that. But he’s going to have 10 days until the next game. So he’s got a chance. He’s got a reasonable chance.”

Chao believes next week Fields will be questionable with a realistic chance of playing.

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals enters his team’s introduction line prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Won’t Be The Same Kyler Murray

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (knee): He’s making his 2023 season debut against the Atlanta Falcons. The return will be 11 months to the day since Murray tore his ACL against New England in December of 2022.

Murray said he began feeling like he was ready to play in September, and he started looking at the schedule around Week 4 to see when he might return.

“I plan for it to be a good day,” he said of Sunday’s outing.

That’s great but there are concerns, according to Dr. Chao.

“When you come back from an ACL, until you take a hit on that knee and think, ‘Oh, shoot something went wrong this is not good and then you get up, dust yourself off and realize it’s OK, there’s always a bit of a mental barrier,” Dr. Chao said.

There’s also a physical barrier.

“There’s no way Kyler Murray is 100 percent,” Dr. Chao said. “Is he more mobile than some quarterbacks in the league right now? Yes, maybe, because he’s Kyler Murray and he’s a mobile guy. But there’s no way he’s Kyler Murray yet in terms of his typical mobility. No way, no chance.

“Can he play safely from the pocket? For sure. But are they going to do designed runs and other things? Probably not. Could he run for his life if his protection fails? Sure. But I don’t think he can be his explosive self yet.”

PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Nakobe Dean Returns Mid-December At Best

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (Lisfranc): Dean is headed to the injured reserve list for the second time this season but at least this time the injury is to the left foot, rather than the same right foot that sent him to IR after he injured it in Week 1.

Lisfranc is a midfoot injury centered around the base of the second metatarsal.

Historically speaking, the Lisfranc injury is named after Jacques Lisfranc de St. Martin, a French surgeon in the early 1800s who was pulled in to serve under Napoleon. Lisfranc treated many soldiers who had the injury when they fell off their horses while their feet were still in the stirrups.

Lisfranc symptoms often include swelling and pain on top of the foot, bruising on both the top and bottom of the foot and worsening pain with standing or walking.

“The problem [for a football player] is pushing off and cutting,” Dr. Chao said. “Severe ones sometimes come with fractures. And even without fractures sometimes it requires surgery.”

Dean has not gone on IR yet. Dr. Chao says that makes sense because the Eagles are on a bye week so the team can wait until just before the next game to get an extra week out of the IR list.

“If he comes back in six weeks [post injury] which is the bye plus missing four, I’d say that’s a great outcome,” Dr. Chao said.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero