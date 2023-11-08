Bears Coach Matt Eberflus Delivers World’s Most Confusing Read On Justin Fields’ Status For Thursday Night Game

Videos by OutKick

Let’s check in with Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to see what his plans are for quarterback Justin Fields a day before Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers:

We start with with the second-year Bears coach explaining Fields’ status after he’s already missed three consecutive games with a dislocated right thumb…

“He is not medically cleared yet,” Eberflus says. “And [Tyson] Bagent will be our starter for this game and [Nathan] Peterman will back him up.”

Matt Eberflus Apparently Unsure About Justin Fields

Cool. Thanks for the clarity, coach.

But are you sure?

“Like I said, he’s not medically cleared to go,” Eberflus repeats. “He’s getting better, though. His accuracy is improving. He’s throwing it better. He’s starting to do more and more and more. So we’ll see where it goes. Right now we’re listing him as doubtful.”

Wait.

Fields has not been cleared medically, you just said he’s out. And then you just said he’s doubtful. “Doubtful” and “out” are different.

Out is out. It means definitively not playing.

Doubtful means it’s unlikely the player will be available but leaves open the possibility he might play.

So if he’s not playing, why is he doubtful?

Justin Fields Is Either Doubtful Or Out

“Yeah, just to see,” Eberflus says. “We got to give him one more day. One more day. But he’s working hard and he’s getting better every day so we’ll see where it goes.”

But, but, but he’s not playing. Right?

“Yeah, he’s not playing,” Eberflus admits.

So he’s out.

“Right now he’s listed as doubtful,” Eberflus insists. “We’ll see where it goes. The chances are doubtful — 51% that he’s in or out — and we’ll see where it is. We’ve got a little time left but, again, we’ll declare him out when he’s out. Right now we’re still listing him as doubtful.”

Eberflus then shares that Fields may go through a pre-game workout before Thursday’s game to see exactly how far along he is.

“Depends on what happens here in the next 24 hours,” Eberflus adds.

Matt Eberflus Confusing As Bears Spokesman

The Bears had no assumptions about Fields and his status for the Panthers game when the week began. That comes directly from Eberflus.

“We left it open,” the coach says. “And there was optimism there. We’ll see where it goes. But, like I said, Bagent’s done a nice job.”

And this is where I depart this Abbott and Costello Who’s On First skit (Google it, youngsters).

Because all I can say is professional football is hard enough when only the other team is trying to confuse everyone. It’s hard enough when the crisis of an NFL season, of which the Bears have had a few, try to sink the team.

But when the head coach, the in-season spokesman for the franchise, can’t get something as fundamental as an injury report straight, that is problematic.

Look, Eberflus is an outstanding defensive coach. He’s been that for the greater part of his 30-year coaching career.

But front man for an organization? The person who delivers the marching orders internally and decides how they’re shared externally?

This moment suggests Eberflus is not suited to be that guy.

