God-First C.J. Stroud Playing As If He’s A Gift From Heaven For Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had just done something no other NFL rookie quarterback had ever done and everyone wanted to discuss that late Sunday afternoon. But he had a different agenda to start his postgame press conference.

“First, I want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Stroud said, starting this talk with reporters much the same way he starts all his talks with reporters. “On the field, we were going through a lot, and I remembered when we were in our chapel, and our pastor was talking about worship when you’re away, so basically worship when things aren’t the greatest.

“And that’s the true testament to faith. For me, that’s what I rely on. I couldn’t be up here, I couldn’t do anything on that field without my Lord and Savior. He’s given me a sense of peace even when everything around me is going crazy. Just got to say that and give y’all a little nugget of the Word.”

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud Emerges As Texans Star

This isn’t proselytizing. It’s not attention-seeking fakeness. This is one of the league’s emerging stars sharing what makes him feel capable.

And it’s consistent. Because regardless of whether the production is high or low, Stroud sends praises up.

That makes it all appropriate. Because the Houston Texans must feel like their quarterback was dropped straight from heaven.

Let’s understand Stroud came to Houston because the Carolina Panthers picked somebody else in the April draft. The Panthers selected Bryce Young at No. 1 and that left Stroud as the pick to the Texans at No. 2.

The rest is history that Stroud is still busy writing.

And the tale is evolving. First we wondered if Stroud might be among the better rookie QBs. Then it was that he was indeed the best rookie QB.

Now, Stroud is actually playing like he’s among the league’s best quarterbacks regardless of experience.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans reacts after a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Texans C.J. Stroud Among NFL’s Best QBs

His 102.9 QB rating is fourth-highest in the league.

His 283.8 passing yards per game average is third-highest.

This 22-year-old has thrown 14 TD passes and 1 interception. The lone pick is tied for the least among quarterbacks with more than one start.

And his 14-to-1 ratio of touchdowns-to-interceptions is tied for the highest in a single season in NFL history. Tom Brady threw 28 TDs and 2 interceptions in 2016 to establish that high mark.

It was Brady’s 16th season as an NFL starter. Stroud is so far matching this after eight NFL starts.

“He’s a good player,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said after the Texans beat his team on Sunday. “We knew that going in, so that hasn’t changed my opinion of him.”

One might think Bowles would now have a higher opinion of Stroud after the rookie completed 30 of 42 attempts (71.4 completion percent) for 470 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions in a 39-37 win over the Bucs.

It was, after all, the most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in a game in the NFL’s 103-year history.

Houston Sees Historic Stroud Game

The numbers are impressive. But the performance included eye-opening moments and facts that suggest the statistics don’t tell the full story.

Consider that Stroud played this game armed with a one-dimensional offense that couldn’t run the football. The Bucs apparently decided they were going to stop the run and make Stroud beat them. So the Texans managed only 53 rushing yards.

And, yes, Stroud then beat them.

“It’s very impressive – the performance C.J. had when the run game isn’t quite where we wanted it to be,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “But if it’s not there, we still have a guy who can really throw it and make some plays.

“If we can’t run it, if we’re not running it and executing it well, then we have a young guy we can rely on to throw the ball, and he showed that today.”

Stroud also showed he’s unshakeable in crisis. That’s how it was when the Houston defense gave up a go-ahead score with 46 seconds left to play and Stroud and the offense needed to go 75 yard to retake the lead.

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Texans Deliver Drive For Ages

The Texans drove for the winning score in 40 seconds. Stroud completed all five of his passes that weren’t intentional spikes — completions of 14, 6, 14, 26 and 15 yards for the game-winning TD.

“They said something about he did a veggie meter [test] to check how much veggies are in your bloodstream, and they found all ice,” Texans safety Jalen Pitre told ESPN. “He’s like that for real. No vegetables, straight cold-blooded.”

Stroud understands most quarterbacks are judged week-to-week, sometimes drive-to-drive. And this week and that drive were special.

“Honestly, I was just trying to stay cool, calm and collected, one play at a time,” Stroud said. “I told those boys up front, ‘Y’all, give me just a little time, I’m going to make them pay.’

“I just told them, ‘We’re going to go win this game. I don’t know if y’all believe it or not, but I know I believe it, and I know if you look at me in my eyes, y’all can tell.’ We went out there and we did it, and by the glory of God, now we’re 4-4.”

