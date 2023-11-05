Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Is Injured Again And The Fear Is It’s An ACL

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Jones is having a season from, well, a very hot place.

The New York Giants quarterback returned to the Giants’ lineup after missing the past three games with a neck injury, and he promptly injured his right knee in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dr. David Chao, who analyzes NFL injuries for OutKick, tells me the fear is Jones suffered an ACL injury to his right knee. Jones will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the full extent of the damage, per a source.

Daniel Jones Out And Tommy DeVito In For Giants

Jones suffered the injury scrambling to his right and seemed to hyperextend the right knee. He left the game and made it to the team’s blue medical tent for a preliminary exam. He then walked gingerly to the locker room.

He left after only nine pass attempts of which he completed 4 for 25 yards.

The Giants then inserted third-stringer Tommy DeVito.

DeVito was forced into action last week when he entered the game after backup QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a ribs injury against the New York Jets.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 05: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants runs the ball in the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Giants DeVito Throws Pick After Replacing Jones

DeVito played the majority of the game but was allowed only seven passes by Giants coach Brian Daboll. DeVito completed only two of those passes and the Giants lost to the Jets, 13-10.

DeVito threw an interception in his second possession after replacing Jones. And then threw another before halftime. It’ll be interesting to see if DeVito is allowed to throw the ball in the second half this week with the Raiders already leading the Giants by three touchdowns.

Taylor, by the way, is on injured reserve. So he must miss three more weeks beyond this one at minimum. The Giants officially ruled Jones out for the rest of the game at the start of the second half.

If indeed the worst fears on Jones are realized, the Giants will be in the market to sign a quarterback.

