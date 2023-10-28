Real Life ‘Step Brothers:’ Mother Wins Court Hearing To Kick Out 40-Year-Old Sons

Videos by OutKick

We may need a follow-up to the comedy ‘Step Brothers.’ Only this time it could be based on a true story.

An Italian court has sided with a mother that took her two 40-year-old sons to court because they refused to move out of her house.

The 75-year-old mother (MA! Where’s the meat loaf!) argued that her sons, 40 and 42, were “parasites” that were squatting in her home. Despite being employed, the two sons wouldn’t even financially support their mother who is separated from her husband and lives off her pension.

MOM WAS FED UP!

Apparently the two sons thought their mom was bluffing when she said she was going to do whatever it took to teach them a lesson, and as always – mom was right.

In her court decision, Judge Simona Caterbi called out the sons and ruled that they did not have the right to stay at the house despite it being their mother’s. “There is no provision in the legislation which attributes to the adult child the unconditional right to remain in the home exclusively owned by the parents, against their will and by virtue of the family bond alone,” the Judge declared.

Rather than take the loss and move on, the sons are now countersuing and arguing that Italian parents are obligated to “maintain, or support” their children as long as necessary. Forget about an L for “loss,” this is an L for being absolute “losers.”

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly starred in the comedy ‘Step Brothers’ that was released in 2008. (Photo by Jason Kempin/WireImage)

Honestly I hope Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly hear about this story and rip these guys apart in a social media video.

How desperate and clueless do you have to be to sue your own mother because you’re too pathetic to get an apartment on your own?

Something tells me that these two guys are most likely single.