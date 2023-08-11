Got Squatters? Handyman Says He’ll Move In With Them Until They Leave

Videos by OutKick

Flash Shelton has mastered the art of removing squatters. And now, the California-based handyman is using his fool-proof method to help others who are dealing with unwanted house guests.

“If somebody needs help, I will go,” Shelton said.

And, yes, he has plenty of experience on his resume.

Back in March, OutKick reported that Shelton ran off squatters at his mother’s rental home by simply squatting right back.

“If they could take a house, then I could take a house,” he said at the time.

Now, he’s deploying similar methods to aid his clients.

“I can basically become a tenant and live with them until they choose to leave on their own,” he told Fox News. “Go in and sit on the couch and open the fridge and basically be like, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but this is my home now.'”

If a squatter refuses to leave or if the law prohibits a landlord from taking action against them, Shelton said he would sign a lease with the homeowner so he can move into the house, too.

Like a surprise roommate!

“The adrenaline kicks in, and I just go in, and I just feel comfortable, and I just make it happen,” Shelton continued. “They’re not only surprised, they don’t know how to react.”

Flash Shelton Gets Creative With Squatter Removal Services

One of Shelton’s favorite tricks is to set up ring cameras and tell the squatters they are on a reality TV show.

“People kind of want to get away as fast as possible, and they don’t want to be seen,” he said.

If they leave the house, Shelton can quickly change the locks and secure the property.

“Before they even know what’s happening, I’ve already removed them,” he said.

Shelton, who founded the United Handyman Association, says he’s already provided services to several landlords in California. If you don’t live in the Golden State, though, don’t worry. He also offers Zoom consultations.

But, kids, please don’t try this at home. Shelton says he’s trained in de-escalation tactics, and safety is the priority — for everyone involved.

“I prepare so much ahead of time and because I know all about who I’m going to deal with, I know how many people are there,” he said. “There are risks involved, and I don’t recommend that people do this on their own, but I will help you and give you tools and try to help you do it in a peaceful way.”

Shelton gained national attention in the spring for his successful efforts to remove squatters from his elderly mother’s home. And it was that experience, he said, that inspired him to take on this new side hustle.

He has even started a petition to make squatting illegal at the federal level.

“Squatters are ruining lives, and they’re taking homes and homes that people have worked their whole lives for,” he said.

Trespassing is currently illegal in all 50 states. But when it comes to squatters, the law is not always on the side of the homeowner.

And who wants to deal with the time and the costs of a legal battle anyway?

“Even though you’re at your house and you’re paying the mortgage, at some point, squatters feel like they have more rights than you, so they don’t have incentive to leave until a judge tells them to,” Shelton said. “And that could take months, six months, it could take years.”

It just goes to show not all heroes wear capes. Some wear tool belts.