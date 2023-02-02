Ray Lewis Blasts Ravens For Giving Lamar Jackson Nothing To Work With

Videos by OutKick

Ray Lewis ain’t happy with how the Baltimore Ravens have treated Lamar Jackson over the past few years, and it has nothing to do with his contract.

Instead, the NFL Hall of Famer thinks its criminal how little talent the team has put around its star QB.

“Lamar Jackson is a rock star, but the offense that he’s been playing in the past three or four years, with Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, doesn’t fit him,” Lewis said on Inside the NFL. “It fits him because he has to be Superman. He has to make five people miss.

“Lamar Jackson needs a No. 1 receiver. Lamar Jackson needs help. They haven’t given Lamar Jackson the opportunity to really throw the ball downfield. Let this guy do what I think he does very well.”

Ray Lewis is begging the Ravens to help their young QB. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson needs help, according to Ravens great Ray Lewis

Classic Ray Lewis saying the person’s full name over and over again for dramatic effect. Ray’s nothing if not a good actor!

Anyway, the former Raven is right, by the way. Can you name nay Baltimore receivers besides Mark Andrews, who’s a tight end?

Of course not, because they all stink. In fact, the only kinda-sorta good one was Hollywood Brown, who they shipped to Arizona for a bag of balls.

Not great!

“Patrick Mahomes is surrounded around nothing but help,” Lewis continued. “We need pieces around Lamar Jackson to help Lamar Jackson.”

Lamar needs help. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Side note: if you’re playing the ‘Lamar Jackson’ drinking game, I’m sorry for derailing your Thursday.

Again, though, Lewis has a point. Patrick Mahomes is the best in the game – and arguably the best to ever do it already – but even he has receivers you can name!

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling aren’t elite receivers by any stretch of the imagination, but they’d immediately be No. 1s on Baltimore right now.

Who knows how the Lamar saga ends this offseason, but, if he does stay in Baltimore, please just listen to Ray and get the man some help.