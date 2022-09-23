Ray Allen Has No Time For Farting YouTube Prankster During Trip To Target

Ray Allen hit one of the most clutch shots in NBA Finals history with the Miami Heat, so don’t think you’re gonna pull a fast one on him at Target!

No idea how those two things correlate, but just go with it.

Allen, the 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA champ, was being filmed in the book section at a local Target by a YouTube prankster when things went off the rails … quickly.

Ray Allen wasn’t having ANY of this YouTuber’s prank 😳 pic.twitter.com/bvsL7zuaBu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

TikTok and YouTuber Lofe pranks NBA legend Ray Allen

The YouTuber and TikTok “star” in question is someone or something named Lofe.

I guess since I’m 29 I should know more about that, but, also, I’m 29 and not 19. I guess the farting noise is a thing? Is it funny? Who knows, but I’m the wrong person to ask.

Anyway, Allen was having absolutely none of it. I’m sure this wasn’t the first time he’s caught someone filming him in public, and he has ZERO tolerance for it at this point.

“You’re following me around trying to do some bullsh** over here,” is certainly the line of a tired, annoyed adult, and I don’t blame Allen one bit. The guy is just trying to catch up on the latest Stephen King novel for Pete’s sake, let him read in peace.

“Do some sign language or something” is laugh out loud funny, too. I don’t care that he can’t hear, get him to stop filming, pronto!

Again, no idea if he’s actually deaf or if that’s part of … Lofe’s … bit. Regardless, great line from a great three-pointer shooter.

I will defend Lofe at the end, though. Not knowing that was Ray Allen is 100% believable. Allen retired like a decade ago and is wearing a bucket hat while shopping in the book section at Target.

It’s certainly not a situation you’d expect to come across one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history, but that’s why this crazy thing called life never ceases to amaze.