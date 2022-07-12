Ray Allen Picks Apart LeBron James’ Game Explaining Why He Isn’t The Greatest Of All Time

The debate over who the greatest NBA player of all time is something you can not escape, especially during the NBA offseason.

Typically, it’s fans and media members stating their cases for either Michael Jordan or LeBron James as the GOAT. It’s not too often we hear former NBA players chime in on the debate, and when we do, it’s usually a pretty generic statement without shots being taken.

Ray Allen, who played against Jordan and with James during his career, recently took a different approach to the debate.

In a new video clip, Allen was caught talking with a fan who is clearly on Team LeBron. Allen made his position very clear, giving the crown to MJ while explaining why James isn’t the greatest of all time.

“Is he a great free throw shooter? Is he a great three-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler,” Allen asked the fan.

The fan answered “no” to each question, which proved Allen’s point that James can’t be considered the GOAT.

Ray Allen making the case for why LeBron isn't the GOAT 🧐 (via tyriekweeks/TT) pic.twitter.com/a3XyKGuuau — Pickswise (@Pickswise) July 11, 2022

Allen certainly has a point when bringing up free throws and three-pointers.

James has shot 73.4% from the line in his 19 seasons in the NBA while Jordan finished his career shooting 83.5% from the charity stripe.

When it comes to three-point percentage, James actually has MJ beat shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc compared to Jordan’s 32.7%.

Maybe Allen, one of the greatest shooters of all time, brought up three-point shooting to subtly insert his own name into the GOAT discussion. Allen finished his career shooting 40% from deep.