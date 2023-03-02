Rashod Bateman Goes After Ravens GM On Twitter, Deletes Tweet, Gets Support From Former Raven Hollywood Brown, Who Also Deletes Tweet

Videos by OutKick

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman woke up Thursday morning and chose violence, as the kids would say. Ravens beat writer Sarah Ellison tweeted a quote from general manager Eric DeCosta.

The media asked DeCosta about the team’s inability to draft quality wide receivers, a common talking point for Ravens fans. Many feel as though Lamar Jackson is held back by a lack of receiving options.

DeCosta responded that “if [he] had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers.” And, that the team is “gonna keep swinging.”

Baltimore picks 22nd in the upcoming NFL Draft and I have them selecting Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Rashod Bateman, selected with the 27th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was not pleased by the GM’s comments. That’s not surprising, since DeCosta is clearly including Bateman when he says they should “have some better receivers.”

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bateman quoted Ellison’s tweet and said, “how bout you play to your player’s strength and stop pointing the finger at us an [Lamar Jackson] …blame the one you let do this.”

The full tweet, which has since been deleted, can be seen below:

my apologies 🫂 — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) March 2, 2023

Bateman appears to have apologized for the tweet:

Former Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, also drafted in the first round by the Ravens but since traded to the Arizona Cardinals, backed Bateman up before also deleting his tweet. Bateman’s tweet simply read “Let him cook.”

Former #Ravens WR Hollywood Brown is voicing support for Rashod Bateman.



Brown was traded by Baltimore to the #Cardinals last season for a 1st round pick. pic.twitter.com/7prvy1xCrm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023

First, credit Eric DeCosta for actually saying something. Usually, general managers and coaches engage in a lot of pablum this time of the year.

However, an open shot at your team’s wide receivers was never going to go over well. Though, it’s interesting that Bateman seemed to take issue with the team’s coaching and training staffs.

“The one you let do this” is likely a reference to former offensive coordinator, Greg Roman. The Ravens and Roman parted ways this offseason.

Greg Roman and the Baltimore Ravens parted ways after Roman spent four seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The complaint about injuries is not just a Bateman complaint, either. The NFLPA recently released a survey by players who rated their current teams in many categories. The Ravens fared poorly in several training and strength categories.

The Ravens “report card” reads that “at the core of these issues is the team’s former head strength coach, Steve Saunders (recently parted ways with); assessment of him by player respondents was markedly negative. Only 38% of player respondents felt that they receive an individualized plan for their strength training, and many complained that the training room is understaffed.”

The Ravens strength staffed received an F- grade from players, the only team to receive an F grade in that category. In fact, only two teams got worse than a B (the Atlanta Falcons).

The team’s training room got a C (ranked in the bottom 12 among NFL teams) and a B+ in training staff. That sounds good, but only five teams received a worse grade.

Bateman has played just 18 games over his first two seasons, missing 16 games due to injury.

Now that the team has a new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, and eventually a new strength coach, Bateman is out of excuses.

He can fire off tweets about coaching and staff, but at some point he’s got to put up some production.

The ball is in your court, Rashod.