Baltimore Ravens Trade Hollywood Brown To The Arizona Cardinals

In a mid-trade draft, the Baltimore Ravens traded away their top wideout, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, to the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown is headed to a loaded Arizona offense, spearheaded by quarterback Kyler Murray and new teammate / wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Baltimore sent Hollywood Brown and the 100th pick of the draft to the Cardinals for the No. 23 pick.

After 16 games with the Ravens in 2021-22, Brown recorded 1,108 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 91 catches.

The @AZCardinals acquire Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick from the @Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. (by @pizzahut) pic.twitter.com/PEDFQQIKXh — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022

