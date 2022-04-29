in OKTC

2022 NFL Draft: Live Pick-by-Pick Tracker

updated

Round 1, Pick 1: Travon Walker (DE) – Georgia

Jacksonville Jaguars select Georgia’s Travon Walker with the first overall pick.

Round 1, Pick 2: Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson (DE) – Michigan

Detroit Lions select Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan.

Round 1, Pick 3: Houston Texans – Derek Stingley, Jr. (CB) – LSU

Houston Texans pick the first cornerback of the draft class with LSU’s Derek Stingley, Jr.

Round 1, Pick 4: New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner (CB) – Cincinnati

New York Jets select Cincinnati’s Ahmad Sauce Gardner.

Round 1, Pick 5: New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) – Oregon

New York Giants select Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Round 1, Pick 6: Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu (T) – NC State

Carolina Panthers bolster their O-line with NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu.

Round 1, Pick 7: New York Giants – Evan Neal (T) – Alabama

New York Giants take Alabama’s Evan Neal with their second pick in the top 7.

Round 1, Pick 8: Atlanta Falcons – Drake London (WR) – USC

Atlanta Falcons add USC wide receiver Drake London.

Round 1, Pick 9: Seattle Seahawks …

Stay tuned with OutKick for live NFL Draft updates

Written by Alejandro Avila

