2022 NFL Draft: Live Pick-by-Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick 1: Travon Walker (DE) – Georgia
Jacksonville Jaguars select Georgia’s Travon Walker with the first overall pick.
Round 1, Pick 2: Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson (DE) – Michigan
Detroit Lions select Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan.
Round 1, Pick 3: Houston Texans – Derek Stingley, Jr. (CB) – LSU
Houston Texans pick the first cornerback of the draft class with LSU’s Derek Stingley, Jr.
Round 1, Pick 4: New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner (CB) – Cincinnati
New York Jets select Cincinnati’s Ahmad Sauce Gardner.
Round 1, Pick 5: New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) – Oregon
New York Giants select Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1, Pick 6: Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu (T) – NC State
Carolina Panthers bolster their O-line with NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu.
Round 1, Pick 7: New York Giants – Evan Neal (T) – Alabama
New York Giants take Alabama’s Evan Neal with their second pick in the top 7.
Round 1, Pick 8: Atlanta Falcons – Drake London (WR) – USC
Atlanta Falcons add USC wide receiver Drake London.
