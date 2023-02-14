Todd Monken Out, Mike Bobo In As Georgia Switches Offensive Coordinators Following Ravens Job Offer

Videos by OutKick

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has decided to head back to the NFL, accepting the same position with the Baltimore Ravens. This led Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart to call on his buddy Mike Bobo to take over the play-calling duties.

Monken, the mastermind of the Georgia offense over the past three seasons, accepted the Baltimore job on Monday night, leaving the Bulldogs with an opening. Smart did not waste any time on hiring a replacement, as Mike Bobo will fill the opening.

Todd Monken led Georgia’s offense to an average of 41 points per game this past season, which resulted in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national title. Behind quarterback Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs averaged 371 yards per game, with a stellar rushing attack. The system worked, which mixed in a pro-style offense with a little RPO.

Kirby Smart Had The Easy Route With Mike Bobo At Georgia

Going with Bobo was an easy decision for Kirby Smart, with Bobo already on staff as an analyst. Bobo has a long track record in the SEC, with coaching stints at South Carolina, Auburn and Georgia. The former Georgia quarterback was the offensive coordinator from 2007-14 under Mark Richt. Bobo worked with quarterbacks Aaron Murray and Matthew Stafford during his time as OC. Bobo also was a teammate of Kirby Smart during his college playing days.

Bobo has head coaching experience, too, even though things didn’t go as planned at Colorado State from 2015-19.

Bobo’s Georgia offense will look the same as it did under Monken, which is a reason why he was on the staff. Kirby Smart knows exactly what he’s doing and what works, so there’s no reason to change things up. It will be entertaining to see how Bobo develops quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandergriff, but since he’s been around the program I don’t imagine the transition will be difficult.

“I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next offensive coordinator. Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach,” Kirby Smart said in a release. “Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”

Now comes the hard part for Georgia, which is having this offense continue firing on all cylinders under a new OC and QB. Can the Bulldogs continue this successful run, while replacing two cornerstones of the offense? Sure they can, especially with the talent returning around the quarterback position.

If you’re a Georgia fan, I wouldn’t read too much into the fact he was fired at Auburn. There’s only so much one man can do behind Bryan Harsin.