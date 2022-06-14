Steph Curry’s Didn’t Have His Shot and it Didn’t Matter. Bad News for Boston

For three days, all we heard was the brilliance of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

And rightfully so, after the two-time MVP lit up the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to even the series at two games apiece.

An encore performance was expected from Curry as the two teams headed back to San Francisco for a pivotal Game 5.

This time, it was everybody else who carried Golden State to a 104-94 win, even as Curry snapped an historic shooting streak.

KLAY THOMPSON IMPOSTER PARTICPATES IN SHOOTAROUND BEFORE GAME 5, GETS BANNED FOR LIFE

After 132 consecutive playoff games with at least one made three-pointer, Curry finally became human, missing all nine of his attempts from beyond the arc, finishing the night with 16 points on 7-22 shooting from the field. It was a gift to Boston, as the greatest shooter of all-time had a rare off-night, but a gift that Boston didn’t accept with open arms.

Instead, it was Curry’s supporting cast which picked up the slack, putting the Warriors one win away from the organization’s fourth NBA title in eight years, and the Celtics one loss away from the end of their season.

Former number one overall pick Andrew Wiggins, tossed into the trash heap by many NBA pundits after a disappointing start to his career, scored 16 first-half points, putting the finishing touches on the win with a 10-point fourth quarter.

“We knew we needed his athleticism and defense and his versatility. We had no idea that he would make this kind of contribution,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “But I think it’s a reminder that for every — almost every player in the NBA, circumstances are everything. You kind of need to find the right place, the right teammates, that kind of stuff. Wiggs has been a great fit.”

MONTREZL HARRELL, WHO’S AMASSED $35M IN NBA CONTRACTS, ARRESTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

Jordan Poole, who finished fourth in the NBA Most Improved Player voting, threw in 16 points off the bench, while Klay Thompson was his usual big-shot self.

Thompson, who missed the past two seasons after devastating injuries, looked like his old self, hitting big shots and finishing the night with 21 points on 5-11 shooting from three.

It was the perfect example of a championship team picking up the slack for their struggling star, and of a team not quite ready for the moment in the Celtics.

Boston came out cold as ice, shooting just 7-22 from the field in the first quarter and turning the ball over four times. They’d go on to commit 18 turnovers in the game, leading to 22 points for Golden State.

“Obviously Jayson and Marcus having four and Jaylen having five, are primary ball-handlers that get caught in some tough sports at times,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said in his post-game press conference. “When we’re at our best, it’s simple ball movement. I think that third quarter showed that.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ONE WIN AWAY FROM CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER BEATING BOSTON 104-94

“I don’t know if it was fatigue affecting the decision-making a little bit there, or just physically don’t have the burst to finish it off. That has been a problem for us obviously at times in this series, quarters specifically where we’ve gotten a little stagnant. When we do it well, it works, it looks good, we get shots that we want. We slow it down, play in the crowd, those turnovers pop up into bad offense.”

Golden State is now one game away from the top of the mountain once again, and they did so with their all-everything All-Star struggling from the field. It was the others that had Curry’s back in Game 5, a bad sign for the Celtics, as Curry won’t stay down for long.