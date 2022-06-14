Montrezl Harrell, Who’s Amassed $35M In NBA Contracts, Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was arrested in mid-May and is now facing felony drug charges after getting caught with three pounds of marijuana, per Madison County, Ky., court records.

Harrell is a seven-year veteran in the Association and has amassed $35 million in NBA contracts, making his interest in drug trafficking highly questionable.

He was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana, according to TMZ Sports, which is a Class D felony for first-time offenders with the potential for up to five years in prison. He may also be fined between $1,000 to $10,000.

NBA forward Montrezl Harrell has been charged with drug trafficking after cops say they found three pounds of weed in his car during a traffic stop in May … and is now facing time behind bars. https://t.co/j4zPsyR2gx — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2022

Harrell’s arraignment, stemming from the May 12 arrest made by a Kentucky state trooper traveling on the southbound 1-95, was scheduled for Monday.

When stopped, Harrell admitted to carrying a small amount of weed before a search through Harrell’s Honda Pilot unveiled several vacuum-sealed bags containing the marijuana.

The 6-foot-7 power forward was the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. In 25 appearances for the Hornets this past season, Harrell averaged 11.4 points, two assists and 4.9 rebounds a game.

Stay tuned with OutKick as details on the story develop.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela