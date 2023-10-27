Rapper Blueface Calls Kelly Stafford A ‘Karen’ For Complaining About Him Turning His Suite Into A Strip Club

Videos by OutKick

It’s on! There’s no way anyone had Kelly Stafford versus rapper Blueface on their bingo cards prior to the season, but here we are.

It all started when the rapper went viral during last Sunday’s Steelers-Rams game at SoFi Stadium. He showed up with a huge stack of one dollar bills and several strippers to make the money rain on.

While it appeared as if Blueface had thoroughly enjoyed his personal in-game experience, not everyone was a fan. That includes Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly.

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford look on prior to the game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

She voiced her concerns about the questionable game day experience on her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank. On top of the list of her concerns was the kids attending the games catching a glimpse of the strippers “performing” in the suite.

“Here’s my thing. Again, can’t control it. I’m going to therapy, my therapist says, ‘You got to remove yourself from things you can’t control.’ I can’t control the crowd noise. I can’t control that we have strippers at the game.”

She continued, “But what I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them. You know what I’m saying, but if you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults are not going to bring their kids.”

Grab Some Popcorn, Blueface Versus Kelly Stafford Is Pure Entertainment

During Kelly’s comments on the stripper suite situation she said that she thought Blueface had been kicked out. Well he caught wind of what quarterback’s wife had to say and fired back on X.

One of the first things the rapper did was deny that he had been kicked out. He then vowed to return to the suite for next Rams home game if he so chooses.

Somebody tell Mathew stafford wife I been in LA longer then her an Matt I run this program yall just here to work an make a living when y’all retire an go back to yo nice life I’ll still be here in LA at the rams games I don’t care how you feel about it I did not get kicked out… — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

I’ll be at the next game if I want to in the suite having my way as usual — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

From there Blueface took credit for bringing some attention to the Rams while pointing out that there were a lot of Steelers fans in attendance at the game.

The rapper then took aim at Stafford’s play and rightfully pointing out that his stripper suite antics didn’t lose the game.

They should be happy I came an raise the hype for the rams game there was no rams fans their how the steelers get more people to come out to a away game then the home team — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

Matt get your wife bro before I get disrespectful — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

Cuz I could talk about how y’all lost the game an what Matt could have done better as a QB that’s what his wife needs to be talking about my antics ain’t lose us the game — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

Blueface wrapped up the several post rant by welcoming Kelly to Los Angeles, making some wild claims, and by calling her a Karen.

Karen on here smh I paid for the suite if I wanted you in the suite Kelly I could have paid for that as well your nephews an daughter have seen worse on instagram if they are already on there welcome to LA pic.twitter.com/ZfHMUdCr52 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

The only winners in this back-and-forth is all of us for the grab the bag of popcorn entertainment that it’s turned into. I straddled the fence on this when Kelly launched her complaint and I’m not budging.

I completely understand her concerns about strippers in suites at NFL games. That said, Blueface isn’t to blame here. He’s doing what Blueface does.

If he shows up with strippers you can’t be surprised when they start doing stripper things. The blame lies with the Rams or SoFi, whoever is responsible for allowing or putting an end to strip club performances in the suites.