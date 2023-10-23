Rapper Blueface Turns SoFi Stadium Suite Into Strip Club With Loads of Cash and Half-Naked Women

Videos by OutKick

SoFi Stadium is turning into a freakshow. SoFi hosted Week 7’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. In attendance was rapper Blueface (a real person), who turned his suite into a personal strip club.

An actual strip club.

Wads of cash in hand and dancing near several near-naked strippers, Blueface put on an NC-17 show for Rams fans of all ages in attendance. Blueface’s dancers covered up in barely-there bikini tops and g-strings professionally twerked as the rapper tossed Georges in the air.

It was shocking in a way only Los Angeles could pull off. It’s time to rename the place SoFi and Gomorrah.

WATCH:

Blueface made his Sunday appearance memorable with the wild scene you’d never hope your football-loving child would watch. But who’s to say the buzzed dads roaming around SoFi Stadium didn’t try peeping into Blueface’s Atlanta-inspired suite out of interest? Blueface might be onto something with his Atlanta-inspired suite.

Broadcast cameras were wise to stray from the partially nude women. Truly some M-rated television there.

Blueface — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — had a scheduled performance at SoFi Stadium’s Rolling Loud Los Angeles concert in March but was forced to drop out of the marquee event due to alleged legal trouble.

Rams fans were treated to several clown shows on Sunday, including placekicker Brett Maher’s performance, which singlehandedly cost L.A. the game.

Maher was making it rain, but in missed field goals and an extra-point kick. The Rams lost the game against Pittsburgh, 24-17.

Should Blueface be banned from SoFi Stadium for life? Or is it the ultimate football hangout idea?