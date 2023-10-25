Kelly Stafford Isn’t A Fan Of Rapper Blueface Turning SoFi Stadium Into A Strip Club

Videos by OutKick

Last Sunday’s Rams loss to the Steelers at SoFi Stadium featured an interesting sideshow which made the rounds on social media. Rapper Blueface was in attendance and he decided to turn his suite into a strip club in the middle of the game.

According to Kelly Stafford, Blueface had proposed to his girlfriend in the suite then proceeded to celebrate with a large stack of money and a few strippers. Video from his in-game entertainment went viral on social media and people were not happy about his suite behavior.

You can count Matthew Stafford’s wife among those upset by the performance. She took up issue with what she called an embarrassment on her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank.

“So this is our in-game entertainment. This is our game day experience,” Kelly said. “And if you guys didn’t see it, it’s strippers in a suite and in the middle of the game. People throwing money at them.”

“Here’s my thing. Again, can’t control it. I’m going to therapy, my therapist says, ‘You got to remove yourself from things you can’t control.’ I can’t control the crowd noise. I can’t control that we have strippers at the game.”

She continued, “But what I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them. You know what I’m saying, but if you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults are not going to bring their kids.”

That’s a fair point. You’re not going to the game expecting a strip club to all of the sudden appear out of thin air. You take your family to a game to see drunk people trade punches.

I’m with Kelly here. We can have all the drunken fistfights we can handle. I draw the line at strippers in suites. Leave that type of entertainment for basketball games.

That said, this isn’t Blueface’s fault. This is on those in charge of SoFi. You have to know when he shows up with women who look like strippers that some stripping is probably going to happen.

Some celebrate a proposal by enjoying another Rams’ loss quietly in their suite. Others do it by making it rain on strippers. Blueface had his fun and was kicked out for it. The folks at SoFi lived and they learned.