Stripper Says Her Phone Is Blowing Up Since Her Twerking Performance In A Suite At A Bulls Game Went Viral

Videos by OutKick

Stripper “Pretty Rebel” is likely banned from ever attending another Chicago Bulls game at the United Center. Any ban would be extended to those who enjoyed Wednesday’s Lakers-Bulls game from the suite that she performed in.

A video of Pretty Rebel twerking in the suite while dollar bills rain down on her went viral causing the United Center to issue a statement on the performance.

“We are aware of the video from last night’s game,” the statement read. “This is a clear violation of our fan code of conduct and premium seating decorum. We do not condone this behavior and have taken appropriate steps to address the matter.”

Stripper twerks in a suite at the Bulls game (Image Credit: Instagram)

That definitely sounds like there was a ban or two handed out. If you’re going to get banned from an arena, hiring a stripper to perform in a suite is the way to go.

Pretty Rebel was hired to perform at her friend Jazzy’s 32nd birthday. According to Jazzy and her friend Marcus, who planned the party, they were just trying to have a good time.

“We are family and friends,” Jazzy told FOX 32 in Chicago. “We have all been friends for 10 years plus. When we are together we just have a good time.”

Marcus pointed out that fans near the suite enjoyed the performance as well. People below them collected dollar bills as some of the rain intended for the stripper flew out of the suite.

He said of all of the attention, “If people are going to make it all out of proportion and all that, they’ve never lived man.”

Strippers Performing At Bulls Games Is One Way To Make The Team More Watchable

It’s hard to argue with Marcus on this one. The party wasn’t stopped during the game and they weren’t kicked out of the suite. It only became a problem when the video blew up on social media.

While all of that attention caused the United Center to take “appropriate steps to address the matter” it also gave Pretty Rebel’s business a boost. She revealed to TMZ that her phone has been blowing up since her performance at the Bulls game.

“I’ve gotten so many requests for more bookings,” she said.

It’s these kind of heartwarming moments that you get to see the good that can come from the power of the internet. Do what you love, put your all into it while having a good time, and good things will happen.

Who cares if the United Center hates fun. The people have spoken and they’re big fans of a good time.