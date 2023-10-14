Rams’ Sean McVay Won’t Coach Tomorrow If Wife Goes Into Labor

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Rams may be without their head coach tomorrow if mother nature comes calling. Sean McVay told reporters yesterday that he and his wife are expecting to have their first child any hour now and said he won’t miss being there with her when it happens – even if the Rams have a game.

The Super Bowl winning coach said that his wife’s pregnancy hasn’t had any complications and has been going well. “Really feel fortunate that it’s been a smooth pregnancy, my wife has been incredible and, so, it hasn’t quite hit me yet. He’s active right now, it seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that will be,” McVay said about his future baby boy.

UPDATE: #Rams head coach Sean McVay's wife is due "any day now," and he will NOT coach Sunday if she goes into labor.



Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will likely be the HC in McVay's, due to his past coaching experience.



(h/t @ProFootballTalk & NY Post) pic.twitter.com/O3zYgXeI8R — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 13, 2023

RAHEEM MORRIS EXPECTED TO FILL IN

McVay did not reveal who would step in and coach in his place if he is out. It would appear as though defensive coordinator and former Buccaneers head coach, Raheem Morris, would likely take the reigns as the Rams look to even out their 2-3 record when they play the Cardinals.

As their record suggests, the 2021 Super Bowl Champions have not been playing as well as they expected. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has only thrown for five touchdowns while also tossing five interceptions. Meanwhile, running back Cam Akers didn’t do anything for the team before they eventually traded him to the Vikings two weeks ago.

Perhaps the best news Coach McVay has had besides his forthcoming son, was that wide receiver Cooper Kupp returned last week for the team after being out with an injury. And he absolutely delivered, amassing 118 yards on 8 receptions.