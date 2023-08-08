2023 NFC West Division Preview: Los Angeles Rams Season Hinges On Health Of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald

Videos by OutKick

With exactly one month left until the 2023-24 NFL season kicks off, OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Over the course of the next four weeks, we are going division-by-division, covering all 32 NFL teams. The series continues with the AFC and NFC West, now taking a look at last year’s third-place finisher in the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams 2022-23 Record: 5-12

Los Angeles Rams 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 6.5

Offseason Moves

The Los Angeles Rams did virtually nothing in free agency thanks to a terrible salary cap situation. The team essentially sold out its future to win the Super Bowl. And, they accomplished that goal. But now they face massive financial constraints.

They traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. The Rams signed just one free agent — their own starting center, Coleman Shelton — while letting several veterans walk. Safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott — who started a combined 32 games last season — both left via free agency.

Three-fourth of the Los Angeles Rams starting secondary from last season, including safeties Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp, are no longer with the team. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

As did defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, who started all 10 games in which he was healthy. Greg Gaines, who started 12 of 16 games on their defensive line, is also gone. In just those four players, Los Angeles loses 54 starts on defense. Not ideal.

Thanks to selling out their draft picks for a Super Bowl run, the Rams also did not have a first round pick in the NFL Draft. But they stockpiled late-round picks in an effort to restock the roster. The Rams selected 10 times in the fifth through seventh rounds. Whether or not any of those players make an instant impact is unlikely, but the team is looking towards the future.

Season Outlook

The biggest problem for the Rams last season was having both Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp — easily the team’s two most important offensive players — play only nine games each. However, they went just 3-6 in games started by Stafford. Their most important defensive piece, Aaron Donald, also missed six games.

With Jalen Ramsey gone, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Donald shoulders an even bigger responsibility. Both Stafford and Donald flirted with retirement in the offseason — and so did head coach Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams are counting on a rejuvenated Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay to make another run at an NFC West title in this 2023-24 NFL season. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

But despite the hints, all three decided to run it back at least one more time. Unfortunately for the Rams, Cooper Kupp is already dealing with some injury issues in training camp.

Still, it’s hard to imagine a Rams team led by Stafford, Kupp, Donald and McVay won’t improve on a dismal year last season. They brought in a ton of young talent through the NFL Draft to push the veterans. That’s a good recipe for a team that figures to be a little better than many think. OutKick’s Geoff Clark even believes the Rams can win the NFC West.

I’m not that optimistic in this team, but I do believe they can win seven games and hit their over in 2023-24. Perhaps they make a surprise playoff appearance.

Los Angeles Rams Predicted Win Total: OVER 6.5