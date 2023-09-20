Rams Trade Cam Akers To Vikings, Ending Strained Relationship

Videos by OutKick

Cam Akers couldn’t find a compromise with the Los Angeles Rams, so the team is sending him to the Minnesota Vikings.

Announced Wednesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are sending RB Cam Akers to the Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks.

Rams general manager Les Snead selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sean McVay’s adept offensive schematics appeared prime for the FSU star’s tough running and pass-catching. Injuries in his first two seasons stifled those plans. Akers also lost snaps in an eventual RB committee featuring Darrell Henderson, Jr. and Malcolm Brown, who already had McVay’s trust in his system.

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Running back Cam Akers at mini-camp in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

In his third season, Akers proved to be a more efficient runner than his backfield competitors. Akers started growing disgruntled with his lack of opportunity during the 2022 season.

He requested a trade at one point, but McVay and Snead let the strain cool off before plugging Akers back on the field.

After the Rams made peace with Akers, he burst on the scene to finish the 2022 season. Akers rushed for 410 yards in his final four games of 2022, including a three-touchdown performance. He finished the season with 786 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The end-of-season hype presumably set Akers up for the bell-cow role in 2023. That is until backup Kyren Williams began absorbing the bulk of carries through two weeks, leaving Akers in limbo over his role, again.

Akers will bring a needed boost to the Vikings backfield. After letting go of Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook in the offseason, Minnesota turned to trusted backup Alexander Mattison. The move has yet to pay off, with Mattison accruing a meager 62 yards on 19 carries after two weeks.

Minnesota is 32nd in rushing so far, with 69 combined yards.

Not nice.