Cam Akers Returns To Rams Practice After Failed Trade Request

Rams running back Cam Akers returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since Oct. 14 after requesting Los Angeles’ front office trades him.

Akers was officially a full participant in practice, relayed by NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. The team is reportedly interested in remedying its relationship with Cam.

Rams RB Cam Akers participated in the team’s walk through this morning . He has not been with the team the last few weeks because of philosophical issues between him and the team. DT Aaron Donald said Akers was in good spirits and seemed to be happy to be back — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 3, 2022

After the trade deadline passed, Akers found himself in a predicament: now stuck on a team he no longer wants to be a part of.

Cam Akers back at practice pic.twitter.com/l0daI2V2rK — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 3, 2022

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald commented on the RB’s return, sharing that Akers was all smiles.

“He looked like he was in good spirits,” Donald said (via Southern California News Group). “To see Cam out there, he had a smile on his face, it’s good.”

Through five games, Akers tallied 51 carries for 151 rushing yards and one touchdown. He was averaging 3.0 yards a carry. In his rookie season, Akers played in 13 games and totaled 145 rush attempts for 625 yards and two touchdowns.

Akers, drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has been sidelined for the past two games because of personal issues. The team’s expectations surrounding Akers, coming out of FSU, were high — expecting him to work as a three-down back to complement Rams RBs Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown.

LOS ANGELES RAMS ARE DONE WITH CAM AKERS

After several run-ins with injuries, fumbling issues and a flat start to the 2022 season, Akers’ role in Sean McVay’s offense greatly suffered. Though Akers’ struggles have been apparent on the field, the Rams offense has simultaneously failed to establish an efficient system for most of their skill players this season.

After acknowledging the pattern of his diluted role on offense, Akers informed general manager Les Snead that he wanted a trade. The Rams actively floated his name in potential trade packages, finding no deal worth selling Cam.

Offseason acquisition and high-level wideout Allen Robinson required several games before he made any impact, and Matthew Stafford continues to be lukewarm at best in terms of production.

The only constant has been Cooper Kupp’s production but Los Angeles still appears lost on the offensive side of the ball. McVay, Akers and the Rams sit third in the NFC West with a 3-4 record.

According to McVay, the team is considering activating Akers for their Week 10 matchup (coming off this week’s bye) against the Arizona Cardinals now that the seeds have seemingly been planted for a reconciliation.

