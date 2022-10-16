Los Angeles Rams Are Done With Cam Akers

Go ahead and drop Rams running back Cam Akers from your fantasy roster. The third-year player and Los Angeles are soon-to-be no more.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported this morning that the Rams will begin fielding trade calls for Akers and he no longer has a role with the team. He had entered this season as the team’s presumed starter at running back.

Per Rapoport: “… Cam Akers has played his last down with the team.”

Earlier this week the team declared Akers out for the Rams’ home game with Carolina this afternoon. Los Angeles cited “personal reasons” as to why Akers would not be suiting up.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Cam Akers #3 of the Los Angeles Rams breaks a tackle by Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rams Coach Sean McVay Offered Insight

In telling media members that Akers would be inactive, head coach Sean McVay explained Friday that: “This is kind of unchartered territory and I think the biggest thing is, out of respect for the situation, we want to keep it internally.”

Akers has carried the ball just 51 times this fall. He’s totaled 151 yards and one touchdown. As a rookie in 2020, he led the Rams with 625 yards on the ground and averaged better than four yards per carry. He missed nearly all of last season after tearing his Achilles prior to training. He eventually returned to the field late last season – sooner than expected – and aided the Rams in their Super Bowl win over Cincinatti.

In Akers’ place, Los Angeles will likely split carries amongst Darrell Henderson and Malcom Brown. Former practice squad player Ronnie Rivers could also shoulder some of the load.

Los Angeles is just 2-3 this season and has the least amount of rushing yards of any team in the league (312). Kickoff between Carolina and the Rams is slated for 4:05 pm EST.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF